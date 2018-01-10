Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Intoxicated Murmansk resident joyrides APC, ramming vehicle into shop window

Society & Culture
January 10, 16:30 UTC+3 MURMANSK

A Murmansk Region resident carjacked a tracked armored personnel carrier from a local paramilitary driving school for future conscripts and ended up ramming the vehicle into the window of a store

© Zoya Kabysh/TASS

MURMANSK, January 10. /TASS/. A local resident from the town of Apatity in the Murmansk Region, carjacked a tracked armored personnel carrier from a local paramilitary driving school for future conscripts and ended up ramming the vehicle into the window of a grocery store. The local traffic police office told TASS that a car parked nearby was damaged.

"The carjacker drove the APC through a grove to enter a city street, where he hit a parked car and then rammed into a shop window of a local grocery store," the police said.

After that, the young man walked into the shop where he was detained. The perpetrator did not put up any resistance whatsoever, and looked intoxicated. The driving school run by the DOSAAF organization (in Russian the acronym stands for the Volunteer Society for Cooperation with the Army, Aviation, and Navy) said the vehicle belonged to them and was used for driving lessons arranged for future conscripts at the request of the local draft station. The APC was not carrying any weapons.

