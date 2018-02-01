Russia to resist attempts to revise results of World War II — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia will continue to resist attempts at revising the results of World War II, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a special conference at the Russian Foreign Ministry timed for the 75th anniversary of the Red Army’s victory over Nazi invaders in the Battle of Stalingrad.

Lavrov warned that immunity against the virus of Nazism had grown considerably weaker in some countries lately.

"These days we are witnesses to crafty attempts at falsifying history, discrediting the liberator soldiers and inventing means of whitewashing the Nazis and their collaborators," he said.

Lavrov expressed great concern over the situation in Ukraine, where "neo-Nazis and radicals have re-emerged in the limelight."

"In a number of countries a campaign has been unleashed for demolishing monuments to the soldiers who gave their lives for peace and freedom and whose heroism saved many peoples from extinction," Lavrov said.

In a situation like this "Russia will push ahead with firm its resistance to that vicious policy."

"In inter-state contacts we will be defending historical truth and the ideals of kindness and justice. The honor and good name of the victors and the results of World War II are sacrosanct," he concluded.