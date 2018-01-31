Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian supporting Serbia's efforts to keep up the memory of World War II lessons

Society & Culture
January 31, 18:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Russian diplomat comments on a note of protest that Croatia sent to Belgrade in connection with the opening an exhibition that brings to spotlight the crimes committed in the Jasenovac death camp

Croatian soldiers stand guard at the monument of former Jasenovac death camp

Croatian soldiers stand guard at the monument of former Jasenovac death camp

© EPA/ANTONIO BAT

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia fully supports Serbia’s efforts to keep alive the memory of tragic lessons of World War II, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

She said it in a comment on a note of protest that Croatia sent to Belgrade in connection with the opening an exhibition that brings to spotlight the crimes committed in the Jasenovac death camp, which existed on Croatian territory from 1941 through to 1945.

The exhibition opened at the UN headquarters on January 25.

"Beyond any doubt we fully support Serbia’s efforts aimed at keeping alive the memory of the tragic lessons of World War II," Zakharova said. "The world recalls the victims of Holocaust these days. The Jasenovac camp got notoriety as a place where numerous innocent people of all age groups and nationalities - but primarily the Serbs, Jews and Roma - were tortured to death."

"We’re grieving for all the victims of Nazism and will always remember how hard the road to victory was," she said.

Zakharova emphasized the importance of counteraction to the attempts to produce faked versions of history and to rewrite the results of World War II.

"That’s especially important on the background of the outrages on and the removals of monuments to Soviet soldiers taking place in a number of European countries," she said adding that these soldiers had paid their lives for the liberation of Europe and the whole world from fascism.".

