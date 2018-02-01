Rare glimpse of historic 'super blue blood moon' amazes global stargazers

The celestial event known as a lunar trifecta, a combination of a super moon, a total lunar eclipse and a blue moon illuminated the skies on January 31. This event is also called a 'Super Blue Blood Moon' as it features the second full moon of the month, also known as a Blue Moon, as well as a total lunar eclipse, which is often referred to as a 'blood moon' because the moon takes on a reddish color when it passes through Earth's shadow. It was the first super blue blood moon since 1982. This dazzling event won't happen again until 2037.

