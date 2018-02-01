Rare glimpse of historic 'super blue blood moon' amazes global stargazers

A full moon rises behind blocks of flats in north London, Britain
© REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A super blue blood moon is seen from Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway
© EPA-EFE/HEIKO JUNGE
The moon rises behind Glastonbury Tor, southwestern England
© Ben Birchall/PA via AP
A super blue blood moon is seen behind the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the Acropolis of Athens, Greece
© AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
A plane is silhouetted against a supermoon, seen from London, Britain
© EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
The red full moon rises over hills near the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East
© Sergei Krasnoukhov/TASS
A lunar eclipse during a blue moon and a supermoon in Vladivostok, Russia
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
The red full moon rises over the tower of the Lakhta Center, which is under construction in Primorsky District of St Petersburg, Russia
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
The supermoon rises over trees near the town of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East
© Sergei Krasnoukhov/TASS
A super blue blood moon rises above the old city of Jerusalem, Israel
© EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
A super blue blood moon is seen behind the Hollywood hills in Los Angeles, USA
© AP Photo/Richard Vogel
A partially-eclipsed super blue blood moon sets behind the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, USA
© AP Photo/Noah Berger
A full moon rises behind the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand
© AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit