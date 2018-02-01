Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rare glimpse of historic 'super blue blood moon' amazes global stargazers

Society & Culture
February 01, 15:10 UTC+3

The celestial event known as a lunar trifecta happened on January 31

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_988032.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_988032.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_988032.stepNow *12 +1}} - 13 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_988032.sliderLength-1}}
A full moon rises behind blocks of flats in north London, Britain
A full moon rises behind blocks of flats in north London, Britain
A full moon rises behind blocks of flats in north London, Britain
© REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A super blue blood moon is seen from Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway
A super blue blood moon is seen from Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway
A super blue blood moon is seen from Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway
© EPA-EFE/HEIKO JUNGE
The moon rises behind Glastonbury Tor, southwestern England
The moon rises behind Glastonbury Tor, southwestern England
The moon rises behind Glastonbury Tor, southwestern England
© Ben Birchall/PA via AP
A super blue blood moon is seen behind the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the Acropolis of Athens, Greece
A super blue blood moon is seen behind the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the Acropolis of Athens, Greece
A super blue blood moon is seen behind the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the Acropolis of Athens, Greece
© AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
A plane is silhouetted against a supermoon, seen from London, Britain
A plane is silhouetted against a supermoon, seen from London, Britain
A plane is silhouetted against a supermoon, seen from London, Britain
© EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
The red full moon rises over hills near the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East
The red full moon rises over hills near the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East
The red full moon rises over hills near the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East
© Sergei Krasnoukhov/TASS
A lunar eclipse during a blue moon and a supermoon in Vladivostok, Russia
A lunar eclipse during a blue moon and a supermoon in Vladivostok, Russia
A lunar eclipse during a blue moon and a supermoon in Vladivostok, Russia
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
The red full moon rises over the tower of the Lakhta Center, which is under construction in Primorsky District of St Petersburg, Russia
The red full moon rises over the tower of the Lakhta Center, which is under construction in Primorsky District of St Petersburg, Russia
The red full moon rises over the tower of the Lakhta Center, which is under construction in Primorsky District of St Petersburg, Russia
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
The supermoon rises over trees near the town of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East
The supermoon rises over trees near the town of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East
The supermoon rises over trees near the town of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East
© Sergei Krasnoukhov/TASS
A super blue blood moon rises above the old city of Jerusalem, Israel
A super blue blood moon rises above the old city of Jerusalem, Israel
A super blue blood moon rises above the old city of Jerusalem, Israel
© EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
A super blue blood moon is seen behind the Hollywood hills in Los Angeles, USA
A super blue blood moon is seen behind the Hollywood hills in Los Angeles, USA
A super blue blood moon is seen behind the Hollywood hills in Los Angeles, USA
© AP Photo/Richard Vogel
A partially-eclipsed super blue blood moon sets behind the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, USA
A partially-eclipsed super blue blood moon sets behind the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, USA
A partially-eclipsed super blue blood moon sets behind the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, USA
© AP Photo/Noah Berger
A full moon rises behind the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand
A full moon rises behind the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand
A full moon rises behind the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand
© AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit
Editors choice
Snow plows clearing streets in central Moscow, 1976
Vintage photos of Moscow's snowy streetscapes January 30, 17:47
Bruno Mars poses with his awards for best R&B album, record of the year, album of the year, best engineered album, non-classical, for "24K Magic," and song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song, for "That's What I Like"
Grammy Awards 2018: Highlights and winners January 29, 13:36
Snow fell in central Tokyo causing traffic congestion, train delays and flight cancellations
Tokyo hit by heaviest snow since 2014 January 23, 15:10
Soviet sappers of military engineering unit, assisted by specially trained dogs, inspecting the road in Afghanistan, 1988
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service January 22, 17:02
People interact with art installation Sonic Light Bubble at the Winter Lights festival at Canary Wharf in East London, Britain, January 16
This week in photos: Putin’s icy dunk, Nadal’s Melbourne match and the Pope’s Peru tour January 19, 17:14
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia January 19, 11:53
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_988032'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_988032'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
A full moon rises behind blocks of flats in north London, Britain
© REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A super blue blood moon is seen from Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway
© EPA-EFE/HEIKO JUNGE
The moon rises behind Glastonbury Tor, southwestern England
© Ben Birchall/PA via AP
A super blue blood moon is seen behind the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the Acropolis of Athens, Greece
© AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
A plane is silhouetted against a supermoon, seen from London, Britain
© EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
The red full moon rises over hills near the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East
© Sergei Krasnoukhov/TASS
A lunar eclipse during a blue moon and a supermoon in Vladivostok, Russia
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
The red full moon rises over the tower of the Lakhta Center, which is under construction in Primorsky District of St Petersburg, Russia
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
The supermoon rises over trees near the town of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East
© Sergei Krasnoukhov/TASS
A super blue blood moon rises above the old city of Jerusalem, Israel
© EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
A super blue blood moon is seen behind the Hollywood hills in Los Angeles, USA
© AP Photo/Richard Vogel
A partially-eclipsed super blue blood moon sets behind the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, USA
© AP Photo/Noah Berger
A full moon rises behind the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand
© AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

The celestial event known as a lunar trifecta, a combination of a super moon, a total lunar eclipse and a blue moon illuminated the skies on January 31. This event is also called a 'Super Blue Blood Moon' as it features the second full moon of the month, also known as a Blue Moon, as well as a total lunar eclipse, which is often referred to as a 'blood moon' because the moon takes on a reddish color when it passes through Earth's shadow. It was the first super blue blood moon since 1982. This dazzling event won't happen again until 2037.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Rare glimpse of historic 'super blue blood moon' amazes global stargazers
10
Vintage photos of Moscow's snowy streetscapes
12
Grammy Awards 2018: Highlights and winners
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Rare glimpse of historic 'super blue blood moon' amazes global stargazers
2
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles go into serial production
3
US tries to stir up anti-Russian moods in its stance on jet incident — Moscow
4
Defense Ministry urges US to keep recon planes away from Russia or agree on flight rules
5
General Ratko Mladic may die shortly, says his lawyer
6
Presidential race narrows down to eight candidates during registration stage
7
Russia builds two radars for Space Forces
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама