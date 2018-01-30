Chinese authorities to help promote Russian movies in their country

BEIJING, January 30. /TASS/. Chinese authorities have interest in a broad promotion of Russia movies and they will give all-round support for the process, Zhang Hongsen, the deputy chief of the State Administration of Press Publication, Radio, Film, and Television [SAPPRFT] said on Tuesday.

"A total of nine Russian films were released in China in 2016 and 2017," Zhang said at a meeting with the Russian Ambassador in Beijing, Andrei Denisov. "This year, the Chinese will get familiarized with a greater number of cinematic works from Russia. We’ll facilitate their broad release here in the Chinese language versions so that as many spectators as possible could get access to these films."

Zhang recalled that Russia sent a delegation to the BRICS film festival in Chengdu [Sichuan Province]. In addition to it, the Chinese hosted the events on the occasion of Russian Films Day.

"Russian films got the prizes for best directing and earned genuine recognition among the Chinese spectators, and I’d like to congratulate you on the fact," he said.

Zhang also recalled an agreement on cooperation in the film industry, which Russia and China’s top state officials signed last year during President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow.

"I think the signing of this agreement became a touchstone in our cooperation in film industry," Zhang said.

He thanked the Russian embassy for active promotion of Russian films in the Chinese cinematic market.

"We hosted a Week of Russian Films in Beijing and in Harbin [northeastern Heilongjiang province] last year," Zhang said. "Reciprocal events were held in Moscow and Yekaterinburg where Chinese film enjoyed success."

"We hope cooperation in this format will continue getting stronger in the future," he said.