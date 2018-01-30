Double trouble: Russian twins to sue Apple as iPhone X’s Face ID fails to tell them apart

VLADIMIR, January 30. /TASS/. Twin brothers from the Russian city of Vladimir are demanding 20 mln rubles (over $357,000) in compensation from Apple because the Face ID feature of their new iPhone X smartphones cannot tell them apart, their lawyer told TASS on Tuesday.

"The twins purchased iPhone X smartphones to use the facial recognition feature to unlock the screen. They were disappointed to learn that each of the phones recognizes both brothers who had not been warned about this by the seller. Therefore, they are asking the company to improve this feature," attorney Roman Ardykutsa said.

According to him, the Face ID’s failure to tell the brothers apart is a personal data protection breach and Apple should add a warning to the iPhone X manual regarding the unlocking of the phone by twins.

If the company does not satisfy their demands, the brothers will go to court, the lawyer warned.

Apple presented the new iPhone X on September 12 last year. It is equipped with a frameless OLED-screen, which fully covers the front of the smartphone, as well as a 3D face-scan sensor to unlock the device, known as Face ID.

The new iPhone X went on sale in Russia on November 3.