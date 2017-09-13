Back to Main page
The day X: new iPhones revealed

Business & Economy
September 13, 12:05 UTC+3

Apple showed the new Apple TV, Apple Watch Series 3, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X

People at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus in Cupertino, USA
People at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus in Cupertino, USA
People at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus in Cupertino, USA
© AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
The new iPhone X features include a 5.8-inch Super Retina display, an improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilization, TrueDepth Camera System, Face ID and A11 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine
The new iPhone X features include a 5.8-inch Super Retina display, an improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilization, TrueDepth Camera System, Face ID and A11 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine
The new iPhone X features include a 5.8-inch Super Retina display, an improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilization, TrueDepth Camera System, Face ID and A11 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine
© EPA-EFE/APPLE INC
Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone X at the Steve Jobs Theater o
Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone X at the Steve Jobs Theater o
Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone X at the Steve Jobs Theater o
© AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Apple said the iPhone X uses a new face ID authentication, using a state-of-the-art TrueDepth camera system made up of a dot projector, infrared camera and flood illuminator, and is powered by A11 Bionic to accurately map and recognize a face. Photo: With a photo of former Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs projected in the background, Apple CEO Tim Cook kicks off the event at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus
Apple said the iPhone X uses a new face ID authentication, using a state-of-the-art TrueDepth camera system made up of a dot projector, infrared camera and flood illuminator, and is powered by A11 Bionic to accurately map and recognize a face. Photo: With a photo of former Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs projected in the background, Apple CEO Tim Cook kicks off the event at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus
Apple said the iPhone X uses a new face ID authentication, using a state-of-the-art TrueDepth camera system made up of a dot projector, infrared camera and flood illuminator, and is powered by A11 Bionic to accurately map and recognize a face. Photo: With a photo of former Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs projected in the background, Apple CEO Tim Cook kicks off the event at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus
© AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
The new iPhone X will be available for pre-order beginning 27 October 2017 in more than 55 countries and territories, and in stores beginning 03 November 2017
The new iPhone X will be available for pre-order beginning 27 October 2017 in more than 55 countries and territories, and in stores beginning 03 November 2017
The new iPhone X will be available for pre-order beginning 27 October 2017 in more than 55 countries and territories, and in stores beginning 03 November 2017
© AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of internet software, shows the new Apple TV product
Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of internet software, shows the new Apple TV product
Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of internet software, shows the new Apple TV product
© AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Apple CEO Tim Cook shows new Apple watch at the Steve Jobs Theater
Apple CEO Tim Cook shows new Apple watch at the Steve Jobs Theater
Apple CEO Tim Cook shows new Apple watch at the Steve Jobs Theater
© AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
An exterior view of Apple's new visitor center in Cupertino
An exterior view of Apple's new visitor center in Cupertino
An exterior view of Apple's new visitor center in Cupertino
© AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Apple's new iPhones were officially unveiled on September 12. The company showed the new Apple TV, Apple Watch Series 3, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. Price tags for new iPhone models in Russia will range between almost 60,000 rubles ($1,040 at the current exchange rate) and 92,000 rubles ($1,600 at the current exchange rate). Presale orders will be accepted in Russia starting from September 15, with official sales beginning on September 29.

