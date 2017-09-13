The day X: new iPhones revealed

This week in photos: mammoth pumpkin, Irma’s wrath and the little prince goes to school

This week in photos: mammoth pumpkin, Irma’s wrath and the little prince goes to school September 08, 16:02

An exterior view of Apple's new visitor center in Cupertino © AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Apple CEO Tim Cook shows new Apple watch at the Steve Jobs Theater © AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of internet software, shows the new Apple TV product © AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The new iPhone X will be available for pre-order beginning 27 October 2017 in more than 55 countries and territories, and in stores beginning 03 November 2017 © AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Apple said the iPhone X uses a new face ID authentication, using a state-of-the-art TrueDepth camera system made up of a dot projector, infrared camera and flood illuminator, and is powered by A11 Bionic to accurately map and recognize a face. Photo: With a photo of former Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs projected in the background, Apple CEO Tim Cook kicks off the event at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus © AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone X at the Steve Jobs Theater o © AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The new iPhone X features include a 5.8-inch Super Retina display, an improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilization, TrueDepth Camera System, Face ID and A11 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine © EPA-EFE/APPLE INC

People at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus in Cupertino, USA © AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

People at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus in Cupertino, USA

© AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The new iPhone X features include a 5.8-inch Super Retina display, an improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilization, TrueDepth Camera System, Face ID and A11 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine

© EPA-EFE/APPLE INC

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone X at the Steve Jobs Theater o

© AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Apple said the iPhone X uses a new face ID authentication, using a state-of-the-art TrueDepth camera system made up of a dot projector, infrared camera and flood illuminator, and is powered by A11 Bionic to accurately map and recognize a face. Photo: With a photo of former Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs projected in the background, Apple CEO Tim Cook kicks off the event at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus

© AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The new iPhone X will be available for pre-order beginning 27 October 2017 in more than 55 countries and territories, and in stores beginning 03 November 2017

© AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of internet software, shows the new Apple TV product

© AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Apple CEO Tim Cook shows new Apple watch at the Steve Jobs Theater

© AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez