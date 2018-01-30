Biblical bombshell: River in Urals turns blood red

TYUMEN, January 30th. / TASS /. The residents of Russia’s Tyumen region have been sharing photos on social media after the Molchanka river that runs between the villages of Novotarmansky and Molchanovo has turned red, the spokeswoman for the administration of the region Galina Yevseeva told TASS on Tuesday.

The administration of the region and experts from the regional department of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources (Rosprirodnadzor), are set to find out the reasons for change of the water color.

"Rosprirodnadzor has carried out water intake, it was sent for examination to the Center for Epidemiology. An examination will last for three days,” the spokeswoman said.

“So far we have no assumptions what it could be, we have never dealt with this before so we are waiting for the results of the test,” she added.

According to Ivan Kamelsky, the head of the press service for Tyumen-Vodokanal company, which maintains water supply and sanitation facilities in the town, the incident will not affect water supply of the town.