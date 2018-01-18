Images from the coldest place on Earth

This week in photos: Women in black, icy plunge and bull bolting over barricade

Temperatures of -67.7C (-89.9 degrees Fahrenheit) were recorded on Yakutia in February 1933 © Vadim Skryabin/TASS

The Tomtor area in Yakutia’s Oymyakon district is believed to be the Northern Hemisphere’s Pole of Cold © Vadim Skryabin/TASS

Yakutsk is located about 450 kilometers south of the Arctic Circle © Vadim Skryabin/TASS

Local residents seen in a city street in Yakutsk © Vadim Skryabin/TASS

Thermometer shows the temperature dropped to -65C (-85 degrees Fahrenheit) in Tomtor village in the east of Yakutia © sakhalife.ru photo via AP

Temperatures in the remote, diamond-rich Russian region of Yakutia have dropped to near-record lows, plunging to -67C (-88.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas © sakhalife.ru photo via AP

In this photo taken January 13, 2018, Anastasia Gruzdeva poses for selfie as the temperature dropped to about -50C (-58 degrees Fahrenheit) in Yakutsk, Russia © sakhalife.ru photo via AP

