Images from the coldest place on Earth

Temperatures in Russia's remote region of Yakutia have recently exceeded minus 60 degrees Celsius. Residents of Yakutia are no strangers to cold weather, but the daily life in region was put in the spotlight as locals shared some frozen selfies.
The Oymyakon valley located in Yakutia is one of the coldest permanently inhabited places on Earth. The Tomtor area in Yakutia’s Oymyakon district is believed to be the Northern Hemisphere’s Pole of Cold. Temperatures of minus 67.7 degrees Celsius (-89.9 degrees Fahrenheit) were recorded there in February 1933.