Images from the coldest place on Earth

Society & Culture
January 18, 14:04 UTC+3

Even eyelashes freeze as parts of Russia hit -60С

In this photo taken January 13, 2018, Anastasia Gruzdeva poses for selfie as the temperature dropped to about -50C (-58 degrees Fahrenheit) in Yakutsk, Russia
© sakhalife.ru photo via AP
Temperatures in the remote, diamond-rich Russian region of Yakutia have dropped to near-record lows, plunging to -67C (-88.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas
© sakhalife.ru photo via AP
Thermometer shows the temperature dropped to -65C (-85 degrees Fahrenheit) in Tomtor village in the east of Yakutia
© sakhalife.ru photo via AP
Local residents seen in a city street in Yakutsk
© Vadim Skryabin/TASS
Yakutsk is located about 450 kilometers south of the Arctic Circle
© Vadim Skryabin/TASS
The Tomtor area in Yakutia’s Oymyakon district is believed to be the Northern Hemisphere’s Pole of Cold
© Vadim Skryabin/TASS
Temperatures of -67.7C (-89.9 degrees Fahrenheit) were recorded on Yakutia in February 1933
© Vadim Skryabin/TASS
Read also

Freezing cold in Russia’s Yakutia fails to frighten off tourists

Temperatures in Russia's remote region of Yakutia have recently exceeded minus 60 degrees Celsius. Residents of Yakutia are no strangers to cold weather, but the daily life in region was put in the spotlight as locals shared some frozen selfies. 

The Oymyakon valley located in Yakutia is one of the coldest permanently inhabited places on Earth. The Tomtor area in Yakutia’s Oymyakon district is believed to be the Northern Hemisphere’s Pole of Cold. Temperatures of minus 67.7 degrees Celsius (-89.9 degrees Fahrenheit) were recorded there in February 1933. 

