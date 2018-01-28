Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Unauthorized opposition rally and march end in Moscow

Society & Culture
January 28, 19:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Slightly less than 100 activists reached the final destination

© AP Photo/Evgeny Feldman

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Sunday’s unauthorized opposition rally and march in Moscow finished on Pushkinskaya Square, a TASS correspondent reports.

According to the TASS reporter, protesters marched along Tverskaya, Mokhovaya, Volkhonka and Novy Arbat streets in central Moscow to the building to the Russian government. After that, they turned to Krasnaya Presnya street and marched along the Garden Ring to Mayakovsky monument to head to Pushkinvakaya Square in Tverskaya Street. Slightly less than 100 activists reached the final destination.

Police were escorting the protesters, now and then calling on them to go home as the rally had not been authorized by the Moscow city authorities.

Occasionally, protesters blocked traffic in the streets they were marching along but police refrained from arrests. No serious violations of public order were reported.

