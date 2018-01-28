Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Blogger Navalny detained in central Moscow - police

Society & Culture
January 28, 15:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

He has been taken to the local police for formalities and protocol about an administrative abuse

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Blogger Alexei Navalny was detained in central Moscow on Sunday for violating rally organization’s regulations, the Moscow police’s press service told TASS on Sunday.

"In Moscow’s Tverskaya Street, the police detained Navalny - an organizer of the unauthorized rally," the press service said. "He has been taken to the local police for formalities and protocol about an administrative abuse."

Navalny earlier called on his supporters to come to a rally in central Moscow, though the city had not authorized it. Navalny rejected other locations, suggested by the Moscow authorities.

Moscow’s prosecutors earlier warned organizers of an unsanctioned rally along the central street against violating the legislation on organization of rallies and demonstrations.

