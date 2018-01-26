Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World’s foremost humanoid robot crashes when asked how to tackle corruption in Ukraine

Society & Culture
January 26, 13:25 UTC+3 KIEV

The state-of-the-art social humanoid robot known as Sophia failed to answer the question of "what should be done with corruption in Ukraine"

© REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

KIEV, January 26. /TASS/. The state-of-the-art social humanoid robot known as Sophia failed to answer the question of "what should be done with corruption in Ukraine" when asked while visiting the Ukrainian house at the World Economic Forum in Davos. This is according to a statement posted on Facebook by Alyona Shkrum, a lawmaker in the Ukrainian parliament from the Batkivshchina party.

"The script of the most developed robot in the world broke down and the processor crashed after getting the question:" What should be done with corruption in Ukraine?" she wrote on Facebook.

Sophia, a cutting-edge humanoid robot, was developed by the Hong Kong company Hanson Robotics. She was adapted to the behavior of people and is able to maintain a dialogue. Sophia is a Saudi Arabian citizen, making her the first robot that was granted citizenship.

