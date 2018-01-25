Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Culture Ministry warns movie houses screening Death of Stalin to undergo inquiry

Society & Culture
January 25, 22:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The daily Vedomosti said in a report that the Pioneer movie house in Moscow had had a show of the banned film earlier on Thursday

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian Culture Ministry will hold inquiries into the reports that some movie houses have run 'The Death of Stalin', a British-French film directed by Armando Iannucci, the distribution certificate of which has been revoked, the ministry's press service said on Thursday.

The daily Vedomosti said in a report that the Pioneer movie house in Moscow had had a show of the banned film earlier on Thursday. The Culture Ministry banned the film on January 23.

"After verifying the mass media reports and getting confirmations that the film was screened, indeed, we’ll institute a case citing an administrative offense," the press service said.

The ministry made a general reminder to the movie houses regarding their responsibility for running films without distribution licenses.

"The ministry reminds of Article 5.1 of the Federal Law on State Support for the Film Industry in the Russian Federation, which says that the public presentation of a film without a distribution license or in violations of the terms spelt out in the license brings up liability as specified by legislation," the press release said.

‘The Death of Stalin’ is a satirical film that dwells on power struggle in the Soviet Union immediately after Joseph Stalin’s death in March 1953. Prior to its scheduled first show in Moscow, Russian film industry figures, State Duma deputies, members of the Russian Society of History, and members of the Culture Ministry’s Public Board attended a presentation, after which they asked the ministry to revoke the license provisionally.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Tokyo hit by heaviest snow since 2014
15
This week in photos: Putin’s icy dunk, Nadal’s Melbourne match and the Pope’s Peru tour
12
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s Syria strategy as ploy to dismember country
2
Over 600 IS terrorists killed by cruise missiles in Deir ez-Zor — Russian defense minister
3
New Tu-160 bomber to strengthen Russia’s nuclear triad — Putin
4
Putin vows TU-160 contract will keep Kazan aircraft plant’s wheels turning through 2027
5
Moody's upgrades outlook on Russia's sovereign rating to positive from stable
6
Qatar's ambassador comments on Turkey’s position on Afrin
7
Russia’s GDP growth can reach 3% if certain reforms are implemented - Russian minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама