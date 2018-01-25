Moscow police seize over 1 tonne of drugs in 2017

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Moscow’s police seized more than 1 tonne of drugs, psychotropics and their substitutes last year, Head of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Moscow Main Directorate Oleg Baranov said on Thursday.

"More than 1,153 kg of drugs, psychotropics and their substitutes and also potent substances were seized," Baranov said.

Last year, some 18,600 crimes linked to illegal drug trade, including 14,900 most serious crimes, were committed, he noted. Police detained 182 suspects over drug-related crimes, seizing 154.5 kg of drugs.