Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow police seize over 1 tonne of drugs in 2017

Society & Culture
January 25, 14:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Last year, some 18,600 crimes linked to illegal drug trade were committed

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russia hands down first life sentence to drug dealer

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Moscow’s police seized more than 1 tonne of drugs, psychotropics and their substitutes last year, Head of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Moscow Main Directorate Oleg Baranov said on Thursday.

"More than 1,153 kg of drugs, psychotropics and their substitutes and also potent substances were seized," Baranov said.

Last year, some 18,600 crimes linked to illegal drug trade, including 14,900 most serious crimes, were committed, he noted. Police detained 182 suspects over drug-related crimes, seizing 154.5 kg of drugs.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Tokyo hit by heaviest snow since 2014
15
This week in photos: Putin’s icy dunk, Nadal’s Melbourne match and the Pope’s Peru tour
12
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Tu-160 bomber to strengthen Russia’s nuclear triad — Putin
2
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
3
Russian aircraft corporation working on supersonic passenger jet
4
Moscow states absence of meaningful progress in Russia-NATO contacts
5
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s Syria strategy as ploy to dismember country
6
Putin vows TU-160 contract will keep Kazan aircraft plant’s wheels turning through 2027
7
Lukoil CEO warns against sharp growth in oil prices up to $150
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама