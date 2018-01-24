Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian math teacher to be cleared of extremism charges

Society & Culture
January 24, 13:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The experts confirmed that the laptops and memory cards seized from the mathematician’s place did not contain any illegal material or evidence linking him to the alleged crimes

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian mathematics teacher Dmitry Bogatov, accused of calls for terrorism and an attempt to stage mass riots in Moscow, will be cleared of all charges soon, a source close to the investigation told TASS on Wednesday.

"The investigators on Tuesday provided the defense attorneys with the results of computer forensics that had lasted for eight months," the source said.

Read also
Dmitry Bogatov

Court arrests mathematics teacher on suspicion of calls for terrorism, unrest

The experts confirmed that the laptops and memory cards seized from the mathematician’s place did not contain any illegal material or evidence linking him to the alleged crimes. Bogatov will be soon cleared of all charges, the source said.

The mathematics teacher from a Moscow university was arrested in April after the calls for extremism in downtown Moscow were published on the Internet on March 29, 2017. Investigators accused Bogatov of using special software designed to hide traces of his Internet presence with using servers based in foreign states.

The teacher’s lawyer Sarkis Darbinyan told TASS proving that his client was not guilty "was just a matter of time." "It’s rather regrettable that the man was kept in a pre-trial detention center for more than three months and spent another five months under house arrest to find out that Bogatov had not been linked to the posts and alleged crimes," he said.

Bogatov earlier pleaded not guilty, saying he had an alibi that was later confirmed by a lie detector.

