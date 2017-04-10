Court arrests mathematics teacher on suspicion of calls for terrorism, unrest

European Broadcasting Union hopes 'all 43 contestants will take part' in EurovisionWorld April 10, 21:31
MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. A court in Moscow has arrested for two months mathematics teacher Dmitry Bogatov, of a Moscow university, for calls in the Internet for terrorism and attempts to stage unrest in Moscow, a TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.
"The court ruled to sustain the investigator’s request and remand Bogatov in custody for two months," Judge Yevgeny Naidyonov said.
Bogatov pled not guilty.
"I am innocent. On the day mentioned in the charges I was in a fitness club together with my wife. After that I went shopping," Bogatov said, adding he was ready to cooperate.
The Investigative Committee says Bogatov on March 29 posted calls in the Internet for extremist action in the center of Moscow. His home was searched and computers and information transmission electronic devices confiscated.