Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Soviet and Russian nominees for Academy Awards

Society & Culture
January 24, 7:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

‘Loveless,’ a Russian drama directed by Andrei Zvyagintsev, won an Oscar nomination for the Best Foreign Language Film

Share
1 pages in this article
© Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS./ ‘Loveless,’ a Russian drama directed by Andrei Zvyagintsev, won an Oscar nomination for the Best Foreign Language Film category on Tuesday as the Academy Awards revealed its 2018 selections on January 23.

The 90th Academy Awards ceremony will take place in the Dolby Theater on March 4.

 

Procedure

Nominees for the Best Foreign Film award are selected by the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) from a list of films, designated by national committees. The Russian committee is chaired by filmmaker Vladimir Menshov.

Nominees for other categories are selected by AMPAS, and nominations of non-US films are quite rare. A relatively high number of foreign entries can usually be seen only in the Best Animated Short Film category.

 

Statistics

The Soviet Union’s first Academy Awards nomination and winner was the 1942 Soviet documentary film, ‘Moscow Strikes Back.’ It was among the four winners at the 15th Academy Awards for Best Documentary.

In all, nine Soviet and seven Russian films ('Loveless' included) have been nominated for the Best Foreign Film category, and four of them got the award. Besides, one Soviet and five Russian entries were nominated for the Best Animated Short Film category, and one of them appeared victorious.

Two Soviet films were nominated for the Best Documentary Short Subject - ‘Life at the Zoo’ by the Artkino union in 1947 and ‘Recollections of Pavlovsk’ by Irina Kalinina in 1985.

In 1962, the ‘Khovanshchina’ TV opera was nominated in the Scoring of a Musical Picture category.

Therefore, Loveless became Soviet Union and Russia’s 26th Oscar nominee.

 

Best Foreign Film nominees

The Soviet Union’s first nominee and winner of the Best Foreign Film award was ‘War and Peace’ by Sergei Bondarchuk in 1969.

A year later, in 1970, ‘The Brothers Karamazov’ by Ivan Pyryev were also nominated for the award.

The next Soviet Union entries were:

‘Tchaikovsky’ by Igor Talankin (1972);

‘The Dawns Here Are Quiet’ by Stanislav Rostotsky (1973);

‘Dersu Uzala’ by Akira Kurosawa (1976, joint Soviet-Japanese production), which became the Soviet Union’s second Oscars winner;

‘White Bim Black Ear’ by Stanislav Rostotsky (1979);

‘Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears’ by Vladimir Menshov (1981, third Soviet winner);

‘Private Life’ by Yuli Raizman (1983);

‘Wartime Romance’ by Pyotr Todorovsky (1985);

After the breakup of the Soviet Union, the first nomination of Russia was ‘Close to Eden’ by Nikita Mikhalkov (1993). Mikhalkov got the award in 1995, for his film ‘Burnt by the Sun.’

Russia’s next nominees for the Academy Awards were:

‘Prisoner of the Mountains’ by Sergei Bodrov (1997);

‘The Thief’ by Pavel Chukhray (1998);

‘12’ by Nikita Mikhalkov (2008);

‘Leviathan’ by Andrey Zvyagintsev (2015).

 

Nominees for the Short Film (Animated) category

In 1990, a Soviet cartoon ‘The Cow’ by Alexander Petrov was nominated for the Short Film (Animated) category. Three paint-on-glass cartoons by Petrov were nominated for the Oscars in later years - ‘The Mermaid’ (1998), ‘The Old Man and the Sea’ (won the award in 1999) and My Love (2008).

In 2009, ‘Lavatory - Lovestory’ by Konstantin Bronzit was nominated for Oscars in the same category. His another cartoon - ‘We Can’t Live Without Cosmos’ earned an Oscar nomination in 2016.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Tokyo hit by heaviest snow since 2014
15
This week in photos: Putin’s icy dunk, Nadal’s Melbourne match and the Pope’s Peru tour
12
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
2
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
3
Serial production of Armata tanks to begin in 2020 — source
4
IOC ‘not humiliating Russia’ by inviting clean athletes only to 2018 Games — Bach
5
State Duma ratifies deal on integrating South Ossetia forces into Russian army
6
IOC bars Russian figure skaters Stolbova, Bukin from 2018 Olympics
7
Russian envoy slams PACE for failing to grasp Donbass crisis as intra-Ukrainian conflict
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама