Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's Oscar nominee Loveless to be released in US in February

Society & Culture
January 23, 18:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sony Pictures Classics will release Loveless to the US public on February 16

Share
1 pages in this article
© filmpro.ru

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Loveless, a Russian drama directed by Andrei Zvyagintsev that won an Oscar nomination, will be released in the US on February 16, 2018, the Non-Stop Production film company told TASS.

It earlier emerged that Loveless - which tells a story of a couple searching for their missing son while on the verge of a bitter divorce - was among the films that won an Oscar nomination for the Best Foreign Language Film category. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences declared the nomination at Tuesday’s ceremony in Los Angeles.

"Sony Pictures Classics will release Loveless to the US public on February 16, 2018," the company reported.

Read also

Zvyagintsev’s Loveless earns Oscar nomination as best foreign language film

"Loveless is the only foreign film that took home the Cannes Jury Prize and gained nominations for all main international film awards of the season: the European Film Awards, Golden Globe Awards, BAFTA Film Awards, Film Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards," the company quoted one of the film producers, Alexander Rodnyansky, as saying.

"For me these nominations are a dramatic confirmation of the fact that film director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s outstanding talent helped him become part of the great world cinematography, and that Loveless, being an important and hard-line statement, has overcome all possible geographic barriers and was understood and close to an ordinary person’s experience in any country of the world," Rodnyansky said.

According to film producer Gleb Fetisov, "each moment of Zvyagintsev’s work in Loveless is perfectionism, when visual art either reaches a new level or approaches the absolute."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Tokyo hit by heaviest snow since 2014
15
This week in photos: Putin’s icy dunk, Nadal’s Melbourne match and the Pope’s Peru tour
12
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
IOC bars Russian figure skaters Stolbova, Bukin from 2018 Olympics
2
Putin: Russia ready to supply rocket engines to Argentina
3
Russia’s advanced Mi-17A2 helicopters successfully tested in extreme cold
4
World’s first ever aluminum aircraft engine developed in Siberia
5
Russian fighter jets intercept hypothetical enemy planes in stratosphere during drills
6
Russia to shell out $46 bln on defense spending in 2018
7
Thailand shows interest in purchasing Russian armored vehicles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама