Russia's Oscar nominee Loveless to be released in US in February

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Loveless, a Russian drama directed by Andrei Zvyagintsev that won an Oscar nomination, will be released in the US on February 16, 2018, the Non-Stop Production film company told TASS.

It earlier emerged that Loveless - which tells a story of a couple searching for their missing son while on the verge of a bitter divorce - was among the films that won an Oscar nomination for the Best Foreign Language Film category. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences declared the nomination at Tuesday’s ceremony in Los Angeles.

"Sony Pictures Classics will release Loveless to the US public on February 16, 2018," the company reported.

"Loveless is the only foreign film that took home the Cannes Jury Prize and gained nominations for all main international film awards of the season: the European Film Awards, Golden Globe Awards, BAFTA Film Awards, Film Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards," the company quoted one of the film producers, Alexander Rodnyansky, as saying.

"For me these nominations are a dramatic confirmation of the fact that film director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s outstanding talent helped him become part of the great world cinematography, and that Loveless, being an important and hard-line statement, has overcome all possible geographic barriers and was understood and close to an ordinary person’s experience in any country of the world," Rodnyansky said.

According to film producer Gleb Fetisov, "each moment of Zvyagintsev’s work in Loveless is perfectionism, when visual art either reaches a new level or approaches the absolute."