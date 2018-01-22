Russian reconciliation center plans to deliver relief assistance to refugees from Afrin

HMEYMIM /Syria/, January 22. /TASS/. The Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said on Monday it is looking at measures to provide humanitarian assistance to refugees from Afrin and plans to begin deliveries of food products and articles of daily necessity in the near future.

"The Russian reconciliation center is working on measures to provide assistance to refugees coming to the Tell Rifaat de-escalation zone from the area of Afrin in the north of the Aleppo province. It is planned to organize deliveries of food products, drinking water and articles of daily necessity in the near future," the center said.

Russian officers jointly with national reconciliation committees in Syrian provinces continue efforts to provide humanitarian assistance. More than two tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to the settlement of Marrat in the province of Deir ez-Zor. Eighteen residents of the settlement of Salhiyah received medical assistance. Apart from that, a total of 175 kilograms of baby foods were delivered to the Aleppo medical univesrity’s clinic.

"During the day, as many as 182 people returned to their homes, including 18 - in the province of Aleppo, 22 - in the province of Homs, and 142 - in the province of Deir ez-Zor," the center said.

Officers of the Russia-Iran-Turkey Coordination Center registered ceasefire violations by militants in the provinces of Latakia and Daraa. According to the Russian reconciliation center, four agreements on joining the ceasefire were signed with the settlements of Rijm Ain Al-Garf in the province of Aleppo, Amriya in the province of Homs, Qawqaba and Shullin in the province of Hama.

On Saturday, Turkey’s General Staff announced beginning of the Olive Branch operation against the Kurds’ units near Afrin, where about 1.5 million Syrian Kurds live. According to the latest reports, the Turkish Air Force have hit 170 targets in Afrin. Reuters reported citing a spokesman for the Kurdish group Syrian Democratic Forces that at least 18 people have been killed in Turkey’s operation. Turkey’s General Staff however insists these people were "terrorists.".