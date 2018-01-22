Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Upbeat tour prospects await Serebrennikov’s Nureyev ballet, predicts ex-culture minister

Society & Culture
January 22, 18:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Shvydkoy was one of the first people in Russia to see the Nureyev ballet in December 2017

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 22. / TASS /. The ballet based on the life of the legendary Russian dancer Rudolf Nureyev, staged by Kirill Serebrennikov, and choreographed by Yuri Possokhov has a jubilant touring fate ahead of it, former Russian Minister of Culture and Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy told TASS in an interview on Monday.

Read also

Controversial Nureyev ballet gets ovation during first night at Bolshoi

"I am sure that he [Nureyev] will have a grand and delightful touring fate," Shvydkoy predicted. He went on to say that, he believes that the Bolshoi Theater will tour a great deal with Nureyev. "I don’t see anything forbidden in it," said Shvydkoy, adding that Russia has always made products strictly for export or for domestic use, calling it the "Soviet" approach.

"In fact, everything that can be of interest for Russia and in Russia, can be of interest to the world," he stressed.

Shvydkoy went on to emphasize that the "works of art that are presented on the Bolshoi Stage and fiscal clashes" are completely separate things. Serebrennikov has been under house arrest since the end of August 2017, accused of embezzling funds to the tune of 130 million rubles ($2.3 mln).

The former culture minister pointed out that both Serebrennikov productions - The Hero of Our Time and Nureyev - are "serious productions" that will be in great demand overseas.

Nureyev is an expensive production that probably won’t tour in 2018, said Shvydkoy, because the Bolshoi’s tour plans are already in place, but it is possible for the 2019-20 season.

Shvydkoy was one of the first people in Russia to see the Nureyev ballet in December 2017.

"Kirill Serebrennikov’s staging is colorful and emotional. Especially, at the end, when the dancer that performs Nureyev’s part goes down into the Bolshoi Theater orchestra pit. It is a grandiose final farewell moment. You just get choked up," he said. Shvydkoy also highlighted the "genius choreography" by Yuri Possokhov. "I have not seen this quality of a male duo dance since Yuri Grigorovich’s time" he added.

Реклама