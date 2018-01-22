Pajama-clad toddler found on Irkutsk street amid sub-zero temperatures

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. A three-year old boy wearing nothing but pajamas has been found in the east Siberian city of Irkutsk where temperatures plummeted to minus 30 degrees Celsius, the local Investigative Committee said on Monday.

"The lonely toddler standing in the street dressed in pajamas was found on Saturday night by a passer-by who called the police," the committee said.

The police tracked down the toddler’s mother on Sunday and launched a probe into the breach of her parental responsibilities, which is punishable by up to three years behind bars.

The 22-year old woman could not explain why her son had been outdoors and said that she had left the boy with a friend.