Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Last respects to late Russian and Soviet composer Vladimir Shainsky to be paid on Jan. 22

Society & Culture
January 22, 4:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

He will be buried later in the day at the Troyekurovskoye Cemetery in western Moscow

Share
1 pages in this article
Vladimir Shainsky

Vladimir Shainsky

© Vitaly Belousov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Friends and relatives will pay last respects to late Russian and Soviet composer Vladimir Shainsky on Monday before he will be buried later in the day at the Troyekurovskoye Cemetery in western Moscow.

Broadly known in the world of animation film as the author of the soundtrack for the top-rated Soviet cartoon miniseries about Cheburashka and Gena the Crocodile, Vladimir Shainsky died at the age of 92 in San Diego, California on December 25, 2017.

"Due to the lengthy holidays, relatives of the composer in the United States were unable to promptly obtain documents verifying his death," the press service of the Russian Ministry of Culture said.

"Moreover, relevant documents were also required to obtain permission for taking the body from the United States and it also required time," the press service cited Russian Deputy Culture Minister Alexander Zhuravsky as saying.

Shainsky excelled in writing songs and music for children, marked by unpretentious but catchy tunes that very often invite a child to sing. He scored especial success in composing songs for movies, and the animation films about Cheburashka and Gena the Crocodile, which now have naturalized versions in the languages as different as Hebrew and Japanese, offer a bright instance of it.

The popularity of the composer’s oeuvre did not confine to music for children. Some of his songs for grownup audiences, like ‘A Soldier’s Walking through the Town’, surprisingly spilt over Russia’s borders.

Shainsky lived in the United States’ San Diego since 2007.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Putin’s icy dunk, Nadal’s Melbourne match and the Pope’s Peru tour
12
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia
5
Putin takes icy plunge into waters of Lake Seliger
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow to deliver six Su-30 fighter aircraft to Myanmar
2
Russian fighter jets intercept hypothetical enemy planes in stratosphere during drills
3
Putin appoints Russia’s ex-envoy to NATO as deputy foreign minister
4
Rosneft to pour roughly 600 mln euros into German projects over 5 years
5
Russian forces re-deployed from Afrin after Turkey’s offensive
6
Lebanese Kurds call on Russia to defend people in Syria’s Afrin
7
Syrian troops begin eliminating surrounded Jabhat al-Nusra task force
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама