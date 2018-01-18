Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Presidential spokesman to tell TV audience what Putin dislikes most

Society & Culture
January 18, 12:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The spokesman keeps quiet about his career plans for the period following the March 2018 presidential election

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a pre-recorded interview will tell the audience of a federal TV channel what Vladimir Putin dislikes the most and also answer questions about his own plans for life following the presidential election in March 2018. These and other themes were touched upon in an interview the presidential spokesman granted to the Rossiya-1 federal television channel. Extracts from the interview to be aired on Sunday are available on the TV channels’ website.

Asked about what Putin dislikes the most, Peskov was brief: "Lies and incompetence."

He dismissed speculations that once in a while he prompted some brisk phrases or jokes to the president.

"No! Of course, not," he said.

Peskov described his current job, which implied close contact with the world’s most influential person on the daily basis, as "the success of my whole life."

He positioned himself as a person of neither conservative nor liberal views, adding that the civil servant status was more preferable.

Peskov preferred to keep quiet about his career plans for the period following the March 2018 presidential election.

"I don’t know. To tell you the truth, I haven’t stopped to think about that yet," he said.

