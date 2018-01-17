Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin is in good shape, Kremlin plans to present no official accounts on that score

Society & Culture
January 17, 16:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

There are no mandatory requirements for publishing information about the president’s health

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is in good shape and the Kremlin does not plan to present any official reports regarding the health of the head of state, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in the wake of the White House’s report about the health of US President Donald Trump.

"I do not know if such formats are being prepared," Peskov said.

"In our legislation there are no mandatory requirements for publishing information about the president’s health."

"On my own behalf I can tell you that the president is in good shape and has a competitive edge over many," Peskov stated.

