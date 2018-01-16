Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Emergencies Ministry warms up for nationwide icy Epiphany immersions

Society & Culture
January 16, 14:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

About 9,000 employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry will provide security during the Epiphany bathing in Russia

© Viktor Drachev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. About 9,000 employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry will provide security during the Epiphany bathing in Russia, with about 4,000 locations set and ready to go, the ministry’s press service informed TASS.

Nearly two million Russians take icy dunk to celebrate Epiphany Holiday

"About 9,000 employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, along with more than 2,500 equipment units and about 500 small vessels, will be involved in efforts to ensure safety during the ice-hole bathing event to mark Epiphany this year. According to preliminary data, about 1.5 million people will take part in ice-hole bathing across the country. Around 4,000 specially-equipped locations will be available for this purpose," the ministry said.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, more than 220,000 people are expected to take part in the Epiphany bathing in Moscow and the Moscow Region. Over 1,700 rescuers and more than 320 special equipment units, including 16 air-cushion vehicles, will be on hand to ensure security for the event.

© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

Celebrations of the Orthodox Epiphany holiday in Russia

