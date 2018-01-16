Russia’s Emergencies Ministry warms up for nationwide icy Epiphany immersions

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. About 9,000 employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry will provide security during the Epiphany bathing in Russia, with about 4,000 locations set and ready to go, the ministry’s press service informed TASS.

"About 9,000 employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, along with more than 2,500 equipment units and about 500 small vessels, will be involved in efforts to ensure safety during the ice-hole bathing event to mark Epiphany this year. According to preliminary data, about 1.5 million people will take part in ice-hole bathing across the country. Around 4,000 specially-equipped locations will be available for this purpose," the ministry said.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, more than 220,000 people are expected to take part in the Epiphany bathing in Moscow and the Moscow Region. Over 1,700 rescuers and more than 320 special equipment units, including 16 air-cushion vehicles, will be on hand to ensure security for the event.