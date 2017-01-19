Nearly two million Russians take icy dunk to celebrate Epiphany Holiday

Activists in Berlin stage picket condemning Obama’s foreign policyWorld January 19, 21:17
Russian regulator promises to respond to any US restrictions of RT channelRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 19, 21:09
FIFA: Over 82,400 ticket requests applied globally for 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport January 19, 20:17
Russia stands for developing legal tool to fight cyber hooliganismRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 19, 20:00
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministryMilitary & Defense January 19, 19:50
Former USSR leader receives Lithuanian court’s summons as witness in case over 1991 eventsWorld January 19, 19:29
FIDE chief says he plans to seek US entry after President-elect Trump’s inaugurationSport January 19, 18:56
Russian economy minister: Results of 2016 demonstrated adjustment to cheap oil, sanctionsBusiness & Economy January 19, 18:44
Russia ready to welcome Trump at economic forum in St. Petersburg — first deputy PMBusiness & Economy January 19, 18:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. More than 1.8 million Russians across the country took a dip in subzero waters for the Epiphany Holiday’s religious ice baptism tradition, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Thursday.
"A total of 4,000 venues for swimming was prepared for the Epiphany (January 19 in Russia)," the source said. "More than 1.8 million people took part in the ceremony."
The ritual dunks in the icy baptismal waters will continue during the daytime, as well. More than 42,400 Emergencies Services personnel have been deployed to these sites.
No emergency incidents have been reported during the baptismal events, the press service said.
Each bathing site was well-lit and equipped with special entry structures leading to the ice-holes. Organizers also set up specialized ladders for participants to descend into the water. The Emergency Services set up changing booths and offered visitors warm drinks.
Orthodox Christian Russians have partaken in the ice swimming ceremonies for centuries. Some experts say that this tradition has been in place since pagan times.