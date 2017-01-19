Nearly two million Russians take icy dunk to celebrate Epiphany Holiday

Hundreds of mourners pay last respects to Aleksandrov Ensemble's conductor

Hundreds of mourners pay last respects to Aleksandrov Ensemble's conductor January 16, 17:08

Up to 30 feared dead as avalanche hits Italian hotel — media

Up to 30 feared dead as avalanche hits Italian hotel — media January 19, 11:20

At least 30 firefighters feared dead as burning building collapses in Iran — media

At least 30 firefighters feared dead as burning building collapses in Iran — media January 19, 13:41

Epiphany celebrations in the Borisovo Ponds in Moscow © Mikhail Metzel/TASS

A priest blesses the icy waters of the Neva River during the celebration of Epiphany in Saint Petersburg © Sergei Konkov/TASS

Celebration of Epiphany in Vladivostok © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

A man with a child dips in the icy waters of the Ob River during the celebration of Epiphany in Novosibirsk © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

A Russian Orthodox believer bathes in the icy water on Epiphany at the Church of the Holy Trinity, in Ostankino near TV Tower in Moscow © AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr

Сelebration of Epiphany at the Monastery of Saint Nicholas and Tikhon in Ivanovo region © Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

People dip in the icy water during Epiphany celebrations at the Izmailovo Kremlin in Moscow © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

A girl seen after dipping in the icy water in Vladivostok © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Epiphany celebrations at the Izmailovo Kremlin in Moscow © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Orthodox believers dip in the icy waters of a pond in Ostankino Park in Moscow © Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

Russian Orthodox priest conducts a service on Epiphany at a hole in the form of Orthodox Cross at a pond in Tyarlevo village outside St.Petersburg, Russia © AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

Russian Orthodox priest conducts a service on Epiphany at a hole in the form of Orthodox Cross at a pond in Tyarlevo village outside St.Petersburg, Russia

© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

Orthodox believers dip in the icy waters of a pond in Ostankino Park in Moscow

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

Epiphany celebrations at the Izmailovo Kremlin in Moscow

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

A girl seen after dipping in the icy water in Vladivostok

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

People dip in the icy water during Epiphany celebrations at the Izmailovo Kremlin in Moscow

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Epiphany celebrations in Saint Petersburg

© Sergei Konkov/TASS

Сelebration of Epiphany at the Monastery of Saint Nicholas and Tikhon in Ivanovo region

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

A Russian Orthodox believer bathes in the icy water on Epiphany at the Church of the Holy Trinity, in Ostankino near TV Tower in Moscow

© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr

A man with a child dips in the icy waters of the Ob River during the celebration of Epiphany in Novosibirsk

© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

Celebration of Epiphany in Vladivostok

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

A priest blesses the icy waters of the Neva River during the celebration of Epiphany in Saint Petersburg

© Sergei Konkov/TASS

Epiphany celebrations in Saint Petersburg

© Sergei Konkov/TASS