Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Italian minister hails Russian Season festival

Society & Culture
January 16, 9:06 UTC+3 ROME

The gala concert of the Mariinsky Theater Orchestra in Rome was the best beginning for the year of big cultural events, the Italian minister of culture says

Share
1 pages in this article

ROME, January 15. /TASS/. The Russian Seasons festival in Italy is proof of special relationships with Russia, Italian Minister of Cultural Assets and Tourism Dario Fanceschini told TASS on Monday.

Read also

Putin says culture is counterbalance to aggressive radicalism looming over world

"No doubt, the gala concert of the Mariinsky Theater Orchestra conducted by Valery Gergiev at the National Academy of St. Cecilia in Rome, which kicked off the Russian Season festival, was the best beginning for a year of big cultural events to be held in 40 cities. This festival is yet another evidence of special ties that link Russia and Italy where culture is playing the leading role," he said.

The Russian Seasons culture festival opened on Sunday with a gala concert by the Mariinsky Theater Symphony Orchestra conducted by world-acclaimed maestro Valery Gergiev at the National Academy of St. Cecilia in Rome. The program of the festival, which will last throughout 2018, features more than 250 events, including about 60 symphonic music concerts, more than 50 theatrical productions, around 40 ballet performances and an extensive exhibition program. The best music bands and drama companies, renowned performing artists and young talents will be touring the country throughout the year. Other events include a festival of young filmmakers, as well as gastronomy events and educational projects.

One of the biggest events will be a guest performance of Russia’s legendary Bolshoi in Milan’s La Scala opera house with the La Bayadere and The Taming of the Shrew ballets. Russia’s Vakhtangov State Academic Theater will present Masquerade and Anna Karenina in Naples at the end of this month.

The first Russian Seasons festival was held in Japan in 2017 and gathered over 3.5 million visitors in 42 cities.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Remembering Dolores O'Riordan, a tribute to The Cranberries' lead vocalist
15
This week in photos: Women in black, icy plunge and bull bolting over barricade
17
Russia's most beautiful national parks and reserves
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Serbia suspends dialogue with Kosovo in EU due to Serbian politician's murder
2
Kremlin: Kiev mum on Putin's offer to hand over military equipment from Crimea
3
Press review: Turkey’s imminent assault on Syrian Kurds and Gagarin’s bust in Palestine
4
Japan dismisses Russia’s concerns, says it has full control of its missile systems
5
Geologists report new promising platinum deposit in Russia's north
6
Kiev lifts sanctions from Russian coal supplier
7
Bill on Donbass reintegration goes against Ukraine's constitution, politician says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама