Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says culture is counterbalance to aggressive radicalism looming over world

Society & Culture
November 17, 20:57 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The Russian leader has stressed that culture helps preserve basic values and pass them over to the next generations

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, November 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday culture can be seen as a counterbalance to aggressive radicalism looming over the world.

"Culture, art, education are the answer to the challenges of barbarism, intolerance, aggressive radicalism threatening our civilization. It is a way to bridge gaps, clear barriers and do away with prejudices that hamper our progress," Putin said at an opening ceremony of the 6th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum.

He greeted participants in the forum and noted that their proactive position, their mutual trust and striving for partnership prove that culture is a universal language of communication and mutual understanding which has a colossal potential as a means to unite people and ideas around humanistic goals.

He stressed that culture helps preserve basic values and pass them over to the following generations, which makes it possible to link the past, the present and the future, to preserve specifics of each nation and help not to lose one’s way in the rapidly changing globalized world.

"We highly appreciate that the spirit and the essence of the St. Petersburg forum have won such broad support, that we have managed to create another venue for an open and equal dialogue, for launching initiatives geared at cross-fertilization between cultures and hence at harmonious development of the entire world," the president underscored.

Read also
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin with the winners of the 2016 Presidential Prize in Science and Innovation

Putin awards prizes in innovation to young Russian scientists

The Russian leader thanked foreign participants for their interest to Russian culture.

"I would like to say thanks for your interest to Russian art. We are justifiably proud of our art, of our people of art," he said. "We are especially pleased to welcome outstanding people of world culture who regularly come here, who have joint projects with their colleagues."

According to Putin, international projects are very important as they help unite people from various countries, "help us build the present-day world which is to be based on humanistic principles.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Tokyo’s hot wine tub, da Vinci in NY and N. Korea's Kim at the wheel
5
Marvel Avengers come to Moscow
Communists during rallies marking Russian October Revolution Anniversary in Moscow, November 7
8
This week in photos: Russian Revolution’s centennial, Trump's Asian tour and winter spirit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Major fossil find of extinct sea cow unearthed in Russia’s Far East
2
Russian bombers hit Islamic State targets near Syria’s Abu Kamal
3
Lavrov slams Haley’s remark about impossibility to reach Russia's envoy as fake diplomacy
4
Russia, Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers to meet this week — Lavrov
5
Russia completes designing modified Tu-22M3 bomber, upgrade to begin in 2018
6
Russia to upgrade Tu-22M3 strategic bombers in 2018
7
Tupolev design bureau bombers
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама