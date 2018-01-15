Over 1,000 passengers evacuated as fire occurs on suburban train in eastern Moscow

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. A fire occurred on a suburban train near the Kuskovo station in eastern Moscow, more than 1,000 people have been evacuated, an emergency source told TASS.

"A fire occurred on a suburban train near the Kuskovo station," the source said. Around 1,000 passengers have been evacuated from the train, firefighters and emergency units have been dispatched to the site.

The Moscow branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has confirmed the accident to TASS. "Information about the fire accident is being collected," a source in the branch said.

According to emergency sources, the driver of a suburban train travelling from Moscow to the Petushki town, allegedly applied emergency braking following a short circuit. "The train did not reach the station. The evacuation of passengers is underway," the source said.