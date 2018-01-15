Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Man reporting hoax bomb at Moscow’s rail terminal sentenced to prison

January 15, 16:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A court has sentenced a 52-year-old man to one year behind bars

Kursky rail terminal

Kursky rail terminal

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has sentenced a man who reported about a bomb in his belongings at the Kursky rail terminal, a source in the Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor’s office said.

"Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has sentenced a 52-year-old resident of the Vladimir region to one year behind bars, but he will have to spend a total of four years in a maximum security correctional facility as he was previously sentenced to prison for another crime," the source said.

In April 2017, while being under the influence of alcohol, the man told a security controller at the Kursky rail terminal that he had a bomb in his bag and after that threw the bag at the controller. People had to be evacuated from the facility and police was called. However, no explosive devices were found.

