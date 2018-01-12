Poll reveals how much individual Russians generally spent on ringing in the New Year

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russians spent an average of more than 14,000 rubles ($245) each to celebrate the New Year, according to a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center published on the organization’s website on Friday.

"The total average expenses for the 2018 (New Year’s) celebration came to 14,195 rubles ($ 249), almost the same as in 2017 (14,192 rubles). The actual costs also coincided with those planned in late December (14,299 rubles ($ 250.90)). About 5,459 rubles ($ 95.80) was shelled out on presents for family members and friends, 4,764 rubles ($ 83.60) on the New Year’s eve menu, 3,972 rubles ($ 69.70) on tour trips, fir trees, restaurants, and so on," the report says. Only one in 50 Russians did not spend a red cent on ringing in the New Year.

Perfume, cosmetics and costume jewelry were the most popular gifts (received by 27% of those surveyed). One in four Russians was presented sweets, alcohol and treats (25%) or souvenirs (24%). Fewer people received clothes and shoes (11%), money (9%) and home appliances and mobile phones (7% and 6% respectively).

According to the pollster, the list of the most widespread types of rest and recreation did not change overall. The majority (42%) visited friends and family during the New Year holidays, 30% spent time outdoors, and one in five respondents (20%) went to a skating rink or went skiing. Among ideal winter pastimes, Russians named skiing and skating (37%) and excursions (25%), along with hiking, hunting and fishing (23%). The number of couch potatoes hanging around at home considerably dropped from 27% to 18%. Nevertheless, one in five Russians (21%) worked during the holidays.

"Orthodox Christmas was celebrated by 72% of Russians (only 4% celebrated Catholic Christmas). One in five (19%) of those celebrating attended church, and 6% more watched the Christmas service TV broadcast, but the celebration mostly focused at home within the family circle (50%)," the Russian Public Opinion Research Center reported.

The household opinion survey by the state-run pollster was conducted on January 8-9 among a random national sample of 2,000 adults. The margin of sampling error does not exceed 2.2% with a 95% probability.