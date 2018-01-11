Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian movies raked in $228 mln at box office in 2017

Society & Culture
January 11, 14:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Around 55 million people went to watch Russian movies on cinema screens in 2017, which is 19.5 mln more than in 2016

© Alexei Konstantinov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Around 55 million people went to watch Russian movies on cinema screens in 2017, which is 19.5 mln more than in 2016, Russia’s Cinema Foundation said in a statement summing up the 2017 box office results. In 2017, Russian movies rang up 13 bln rubles ($228 mln) in sales at the box office.

Russian cinema sees 70% hike in moviegoers over four years

Every fourth moviegoer bought a cinema ticket to watch a Russian flick, with a total of 213.4 mln tickets being sold in 2017. As many as 471 movies were released nationwide, including 123 Russian ones. At the same time, the number of foreign pictures released in Russia grew from 330 to 348.

According to the statement, the cinema attendance share of Russian movies was 25.6%, whereas their share in the total box office gains reached 24.3%, exceeding the 20% level for the first time since 2010. Three Russian pictures made it to the top 10 box office hits: Dvizheniye Vverkh (or Going Vertical) is third, Posledny Bogatyr (or the Last Warrior) is second and Prityazheniye (or Attraction) is in tenth position.

Besides, the number of moviegoers who prefer to watch Russian films during the New Year holidays surpassed 60% for the third year in a row.

