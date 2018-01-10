Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kazakh president stresses importance of learning Russian language

Society & Culture
January 10, 10:11 UTC+3 ASTANA

The knowledge of the Russian language remains important

Share
1 pages in this article
Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev

Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

ASTANA, January 10. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev said in his state-of-the-nation address on Wednesday that the knowledge of the Russian language remains important in the Central Asian republic.

"The future of Kazakh citizens is in the fluent Kazakh, Russian and English languages. A new method of learning the Kazakh language for the Russian-speaking schools has been developed and introduced," Nazarbayev said.

Read also

Number of Russian speakers worldwide down by 50 million in 25 years — expert

"The knowledge of the Russian language remains important. Since 2016 under the updated programs the Russian language is taught at Kazakhstan’s schools already from the first grade," the president said.

Since 2019, some natural science classes in the 10th and 11th grades will be in the English language.

All Kazakhstan’s graduates will have the command of three languages at the level required for life and work in the country and in the global world, he said.

The president called to determine a timeframe for the switch of the Kazakh language from the Cyrillic to the Latin alphabet by 2025 at all levels of education.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Harbin’s ice sculpture festival carves out winter wonderland
10
Time-honored Orthodox Christmas customs: carolling and fortune telling
15
This week in photos: The Trumps take kids' calls, Chile's Santa and the Christmas spirit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Recurring snowfalls in Sahara Desert verify global warming, says top Russian meteorologist
2
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
3
Reports of 31 drones attacking Russian facilities in Syria untrue, says defense official
4
Russia to stand up for viability of Iran nuclear deal — Lavrov
5
Chief of Russia’s General Staff discusses Syria with US counterpart
6
UAV attack causes no damage to Russian military facilities in Syria
7
Rosatom keeps uranium mining flat at 3,000 tonnes in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама