Kazakh president stresses importance of learning Russian language

ASTANA, January 10. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev said in his state-of-the-nation address on Wednesday that the knowledge of the Russian language remains important in the Central Asian republic.

"The future of Kazakh citizens is in the fluent Kazakh, Russian and English languages. A new method of learning the Kazakh language for the Russian-speaking schools has been developed and introduced," Nazarbayev said.

"The knowledge of the Russian language remains important. Since 2016 under the updated programs the Russian language is taught at Kazakhstan’s schools already from the first grade," the president said.

Since 2019, some natural science classes in the 10th and 11th grades will be in the English language.

All Kazakhstan’s graduates will have the command of three languages at the level required for life and work in the country and in the global world, he said.

The president called to determine a timeframe for the switch of the Kazakh language from the Cyrillic to the Latin alphabet by 2025 at all levels of education.