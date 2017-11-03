Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Number of Russian speakers worldwide down by 50 million in 25 years — expert

Society & Culture
November 03, 21:17 UTC+3 NIZHNY NOVGOROD

Vyacheslav Nikonov explains it by the fact that the older Russian-speaking generation in the former Soviet republics has practically gone

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vitaly Timkiv/TASS

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, November 3. /TASS/. The number of people speaking Russian has decreased by 50 million in the past 25 years, especially in the former Soviet republics and former socialist countries, Vyacheslav Nikonov, chairman of the education and science committee of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house and chairman of the board of the Russian World foundation, said on Friday at the 11th Russian World Assembly.

"The older Russian-speaking generation in the former Soviet republics and former socialist countries, where Russian was taught at school, has practically gone over the past 25 years. The younger generation in these countries does not speak Russian, and this is a serious problem," he said.

Read also

Russian-language TV channel launched in China

Politician alarmed at attempts to uproot Russian language from former Soviet states

Senate speaker warns geographical distribution of Russian language shrinking

Ukrainian schools begin to drop off Russian language as discipline

However, in his words, the Russian language is regaining its positions, especially in the countries of the former Soviet Union, as the knowledge of Russian opens good opportunities, including in terms of employment. The interest to the Russian language is growing in foreign countries too. "Serious interest to the Russian language is seen in China, with more and more people studying it. And China is the world’s biggest nation," he said. "We are doing our best to ensure possibility of studying Russian everywhere, even in those countries where it has never been studied, such as Indonesia or Nicaragua. Now Russian classes are offered there too."

He noted that the Russian World foundation sets up its center in various parts of the globe. By now, there are 115 such centers, with the latest one opened recently in Syria’s Damascus. Notably, it is planned to teach Russian in Syrian secondary schools.

"We have a program of Russian language classes. These are small Russian centers operating in more than 160 educational establishments worldwide. We have a large-scale scholarship program, with ten to fifteen events conducted every day in various corners of the world," Nikonov said.

The 11th Russian World Assembly is held in Nizhny Novgorod on November 2 through 4. It is attended by delegates from 73 countries and all Russian regions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Six Tupolev-22M3 planes, Kolpino submarine attack Islamic State militants in Syria
2
Blockchain will change tourism market in 5-10 years — Federal Agency for Tourism chief
3
Brent oil price above $62 per barrel first time from July 2, 2015
4
US actions near Syria's al-Tanf may qualify as 'war crime'— Russian top brass
5
American Millennials prefer socialism to capitalism — poll
6
Court rejects Siemens bid to waive 'Crimean turbines' lawsuit
7
Canada introduces sanctions against 30 Russians
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама