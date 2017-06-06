Politician alarmed at attempts to uproot Russian language from former Soviet states

Press review: Russia's senate to combat foreign meddling and CBR's motive to allow bitcoinPress Review June 06, 13:00
Politician alarmed at attempts to uproot Russian language from former Soviet statesSociety & Culture June 06, 12:45
Russia says BRICS states need embracing security measures to switch to digital economyBusiness & Economy June 06, 12:31
Gazprom warns Nord and Turkish Streams won’t close gap in EU supply and demandBusiness & Economy June 06, 11:56
Lavrov believes Poland and Lithuania take Russophobic measures against Kaliningrad regionRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 11:55
Russian senator spells out reason for commission on preventing domestic meddlingRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 11:39
Gazprom does not rule out situation with Qatar may lead to problems with LNG exportBusiness & Economy June 06, 11:35
FSB searches Church of Scientology’s St. Petersburg office in extremism probe — sourceWorld June 06, 11:25
Joint anti-terror drills ‘Slavic Brotherhood’ kick off in BelarusMilitary & Defense June 06, 11:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
YALTA, June 6. /TASS/. Attempts to force the Russian language out of some of the former Soviet states cause concern, Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said addressing the Third International Livadia Forum.
According to her, the Russian language has been facing serious difficulties caused by a number of reasons. "Among them are attempts to force the Russian language from schools and universities in the former Soviet states, as well as a discrimination policy adopted by some countries who impose restrictions on the use of Russian in politics, business and the media sphere," Matviyenko added.
The Russian senate speaker also said that all this was a cause for legitimate concern, as the number of Russian-speaking people in the world had significantly declined since the end of the 20th century. In Matviyenko’s opinion, this trend needs to be overcome. "We should make painstaking efforts to revive the interest in the Russian language on the global level," she said.
The efforts should include, first and foremost, setting up programs aimed at encouraging foreigners to study Russian, she added. According to Matviyenko, programs aimed at methodological assistance for Russian language teachers need to be developed, as well as interactive education programs prompting the youth to study Russian.
The Livadia Forum, timed to mark the Russian Language Day and the Pushkin Day in Russia, is the successor to the Russian-Ukrainian Interaction forum held until 2013. It is an open public and political platform aimed at discussing the issues that the Russian World is beset with.
Crimea’s Livadia Palace and the Vorontsov palace, located in the Alupka Palace and Park Museum Preserve, usually host the forum.