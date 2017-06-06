Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Politician alarmed at attempts to uproot Russian language from former Soviet states

Society & Culture
June 06, 12:45 UTC+3 YALTA

The Russian senate speaker says this very serious, as the number of Russian-speaking people in the world had significantly declined since the end of the 20th century

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

YALTA, June 6. /TASS/. Attempts to force the Russian language out of some of the former Soviet states cause concern, Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said addressing the Third International Livadia Forum.

Read also

Ukrainian politician warns imposing TV language quotas may deepen rift in society

According to her, the Russian language has been facing serious difficulties caused by a number of reasons. "Among them are attempts to force the Russian language from schools and universities in the former Soviet states, as well as a discrimination policy adopted by some countries who impose restrictions on the use of Russian in politics, business and the media sphere," Matviyenko added.

The Russian senate speaker also said that all this was a cause for legitimate concern, as the number of Russian-speaking people in the world had significantly declined since the end of the 20th century. In Matviyenko’s opinion, this trend needs to be overcome. "We should make painstaking efforts to revive the interest in the Russian language on the global level," she said.

The efforts should include, first and foremost, setting up programs aimed at encouraging foreigners to study Russian, she added. According to Matviyenko, programs aimed at methodological assistance for Russian language teachers need to be developed, as well as interactive education programs prompting the youth to study Russian.

Read also

Putin admits he sometimes asks for advice on Russian language grammar rules

The Livadia Forum, timed to mark the Russian Language Day and the Pushkin Day in Russia, is the successor to the Russian-Ukrainian Interaction forum held until 2013. It is an open public and political platform aimed at discussing the issues that the Russian World is beset with.

Crimea’s Livadia Palace and the Vorontsov palace, located in the Alupka Palace and Park Museum Preserve, usually host the forum.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Ten spectacular Russian natural landscapes that will amaze you
15
This week in photos: Cannes awards, Moscow storm and supermodel's charity marathon
15
This week in photos: Trump with Pope, St Nicholas relics in Moscow and Zuckerberg's degree
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian expert comments on USSR collapse
2
Press review: Russia's senate to combat foreign meddling and CBR's motive to allow bitcoin
3
FSB searches Church of Scientology’s St. Petersburg office in extremism probe — source
4
Russia to upgrade Su-35C fighter
5
Russian, Israeli diplomats discuss situation in Middle East region
6
Gazprom does not rule out situation with Qatar may lead to problems with LNG export
7
Lavrov believes Poland and Lithuania take Russophobic measures against Kaliningrad region
TOP STORIES
Реклама