UN Security Council to discuss humanitarian situation in Syria’s Raqqa at Russia’s request

January 10, 0:10 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

The discussion was requested by Russia

UNITED NATIONS, January 10. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will discuss the humanitarian situation in Syria’s Raqqa after it was liberated from terrorists by armed groups backed by the US-led coalition, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"We want to discuss the humanitarian situation," he said ahead of the closed-door UN Security Council meeting.

The discussion was requested by Russia.

Raqqa, a stronghold of the terrorist group Islamic State (outlawed in Russia), was liberated on October 17 by Arab and Kurdish units of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Moscow and Damascus have repeatedly been drawing attention to the situation in Raqqa. Thus, Russia’s UN envoy said on November 29, 2017 that the United States and its allies were seeking to "conceal the deplorable consequences of their military operation" in Raqqa. Syria has referred a letter to the United Nations saying that the coalition staged a bloodbath that has claimed thousands of human lives and razed the city to the ground.

Countries
Syria
