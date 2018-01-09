Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Serbian filmmaker accuses West of conducting centuries-long genocide against Serbs

Society & Culture
January 09, 17:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Serbian movie director Emir Kusturica says the West has been pursuing a policy of genocide against the Serbs for centuries

Share
1 pages in this article
Emir Kusturica

Emir Kusturica

© AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The West has been pursuing a policy of genocide against the Serbs for centuries, Serbian movie director Emir Kusturica said, during a speech he gave at a state awards ceremony in Banja Luka, the capital of Republika Srpska, which is now part of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Read also
Emir Kusturica

Renowned Serbian filmmaker Kusturica to play charity football match in Moscow Region

"The West has been pursuing a policy of some kind of genocide against our people," he said at the ceremony held on the Republic Day. "The genocide began under Napoleon’s rule, who had realized that Russia’s influence on the banks of the Danube River would pose serious issues to all of Western Europe and affect his plans to conquer faraway Siberia. He gathered an army of 600,000 and went to Russia but he brought back only 30,000. Since Napoleon came on the scene and since the days of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, we have been suffering from attempts to separate us from our Slavic brother. This is the reason why it is so important to keep our idea of freedom alive by preserving our language, our church and particularly Republika Srpska, which is the westernmost region inhabited by the Serbian people," the world-famous filmmaker said.

Kusturica called on the Serbs to resist the loss of their historical memory, imposed on them by the West. As an example, he referred to the Mankurt slave, a character of Soviet writer Chinghiz Aitmatov’s The Day Lasts More Than a Hundred Years, urging the Serbs to preserve their history, culture, language and faith.

In concluding his address, Kusturica congratulated Republika Srpska’s President Milorad Dodik on Republic Day. "Memory is the foundation of not only the Serbian people, but also of Republika Srpska. Mister President, allow me to offer you my congratulations on Republic Day!" the film director said.

Tuesday marks the 26th anniversary of Republika Srpska. Former Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic, Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church Irinej and South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov are participating in celebrations taking place in Banja Luka. The events will culminate in a parade by the Interior Ministry’s personnel on the city’s main square.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Time-honored Orthodox Christmas customs: carolling and fortune telling
15
This week in photos: The Trumps take kids' calls, Chile's Santa and the Christmas spirit
10
World gears up for New Year celebrations
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
The might of the Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile
2
Recurring snowfalls in Sahara Desert verify global warming, says top Russian meteorologist
3
Experts: Militants may use explosive-stuffed boats to attack Russian warships in Syria
4
Press review: What's behind Iran's unrest and Russia's military shows Windows the door
5
Russian election committee chief warns EU against interference in presidential election
6
Developer shows first image of Russia's new Sarmat ballistic missile
7
From climate to transport: Arctic projects of Russian and Japanese scientists
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама