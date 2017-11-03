Renowned Serbian filmmaker Kusturica to play charity football match in Moscow Region

American Millennials prefer socialism to capitalism — pollWorld November 03, 19:12
Renowned Serbian filmmaker Kusturica to play charity football match in Moscow RegionSociety & Culture November 03, 18:52
Global research team reveals how nanowhiskers grow and can boost electronics productionScience & Space November 03, 18:40
Six Tupolev-22M3 planes, Kolpino submarine attack Islamic State militants in SyriaMilitary & Defense November 03, 17:50
Fire causes no damage to treasures in arts museum in downtown MoscowSociety & Culture November 03, 17:08
Russian state arms exporter’s military hardware sales hit $140 bln over 17 yearsMilitary & Defense November 03, 16:47
Russian Navy’s hydrographers open 11 islands in Arctic over five yearsBusiness & Economy November 03, 16:17
Moscow businessman and blogger eyeing presidential runRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 03, 15:58
Moscow summons Austrian charge d’affaires over failure to issue visas to Crimean reportersRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 03, 15:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The football team of renowned Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica will play a charity football match in the town of Balashikha outside the Russian capital on November 6 with the squad of the Moscow Region government, the press office of the regional Physical Culture and Sports Ministry said on Friday.
The football match aims to raise funds for the medical treatment of severely ill children.
"On November 6, a football match will be played between two unusual teams in Balashikha. The squad of the Moscow Region government will face off the team of world renowned filmmaker and musician Emir Kusturica," the regional ministry said in a statement.
The Kusturica team comprises members of his music band ‘No Smoking Orchestra,’ including the filmmaker himself. The Moscow Region government’s squad includes, in particular, Head of the Regional Governor’s Administration Mikhail Kuznetsov and Physical Culture and Sports Minister Roman Teryushkov.
The friendly match will be held under the Art-Football project, which is part of the global social campaign "Under the Flag of the Good!" aimed at raising funds for the treatment of severally ill children.
The campaign organizers have proposed bringing together renowned actors, public figures and politicians to draw attention to social problems.
Emir Kusturica is a renowned Yugoslav and Serbian filmmaker and actor who has been awarded numerous prizes from major European film festivals.
He directed the films ‘Black Cat, White Cat,’ ‘Arizona Dream’ and ‘Life Is a Miracle.’ Kusturica has come to Russia for guest performance with his folk-rock band.