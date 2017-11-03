Renowned Serbian filmmaker Kusturica to play charity football match in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The football team of renowned Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica will play a charity football match in the town of Balashikha outside the Russian capital on November 6 with the squad of the Moscow Region government, the press office of the regional Physical Culture and Sports Ministry said on Friday.

The football match aims to raise funds for the medical treatment of severely ill children.

"On November 6, a football match will be played between two unusual teams in Balashikha. The squad of the Moscow Region government will face off the team of world renowned filmmaker and musician Emir Kusturica," the regional ministry said in a statement.

The Kusturica team comprises members of his music band ‘No Smoking Orchestra,’ including the filmmaker himself. The Moscow Region government’s squad includes, in particular, Head of the Regional Governor’s Administration Mikhail Kuznetsov and Physical Culture and Sports Minister Roman Teryushkov.

The friendly match will be held under the Art-Football project, which is part of the global social campaign "Under the Flag of the Good!" aimed at raising funds for the treatment of severally ill children.

The campaign organizers have proposed bringing together renowned actors, public figures and politicians to draw attention to social problems.

Emir Kusturica is a renowned Yugoslav and Serbian filmmaker and actor who has been awarded numerous prizes from major European film festivals.

He directed the films ‘Black Cat, White Cat,’ ‘Arizona Dream’ and ‘Life Is a Miracle.’ Kusturica has come to Russia for guest performance with his folk-rock band.