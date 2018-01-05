Russian Politics & Diplomacy
About 400 Syrians return to their homes in past 24 hours - Russian reconciliation center

January 05, 22:24 UTC+3 HMEYMIM

Officers of the Russian reconciliation center ensured security of a UN humanitarian convoy that has delivered a total of 149 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to the settlement of Nasria

HMEYMIM /Syria/, January 5. /TASS/. A total of 390 Syrians from the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Aleppo and Homs have returned to their homes they had to flee when hostilities erupted, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties said on Friday.

"During the day, 390 people returned to their homes, including 355 - in the province of Deir ez-Zor, 21 - in the province of Aleppo and 14 - in the province of Homs," the center said.

Apart from that, officers of the Russian reconciliation center ensured security of a UN humanitarian convoy that has delivered a total of 149 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to the settlement of Nasria in Daraa province. Besides, drinking water has been delivered to Mazlum settlement in Deir ez-Zor province. Russian military medics have provided medical assistance to 48 Syrians near the settlement of Salhiyah.

The Russian-Iranian-Turkish joint Coordination Center has fixed several incidents of ceasefire violations in Idlib province and in the suburbs of Damascus, where armed provocations of militants continue.

A meeting was organized in Damascus with sheikhs who have influence on illegal armed groups to discuss key conditions for reconciliations in the Homs de-escalation zone, the reconciliation center said.

