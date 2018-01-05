Probe launched into death of balalaika player in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the death of musician Dmitry Kalinin, a balalaika player with the "Russkaya Pesnya" theater troupe. A homicide criminal case was opened in connection with his death, according to Yulia Ivanova, an Investigative Committee representative.

The 41-year-old musician known as CrazyBalalaika disappeared on December 27, 2017. A search party of volunteers was organized to look for Kalinin. His body was discovered on December 30 in a maintenance tunnel beneath a rail bridge in downtown Moscow. The body was discovered with two stab wounds near the heart, while a kitchen knife was in his hand.

Yulia Ivanova said "an investigation including forensics is underway to determine what exactly happened".

According to a TASS source, suicide is being considered as the most likely cause of death.