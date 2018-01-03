Some 2.7 mln attend New Year festivities in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. About 2.7 mln people have taken part in the Journey to Christmas festival on Tverskaya street in central Moscow, the capital’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Wednesday.

"It was the most massive event in the street’s history. Some 2.7 mln Muscovites and tourists visited the street in three days. About 3,500 actors and musicians took part in more than 150 performances on Moscow’s main street," Sobyanin tweeted.

Tverskaya street was closed for traffic for three days to host New Year festivities.

The Journey to Christmas, Moscow’s main winter festival, is taking place between December 22 and January 14.