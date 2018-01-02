Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian TV reporter detained in Riga, to be expelled from Latvia - radio station

Society & Culture
January 02, 19:22 UTC+3 RIGA

According to Anatoly Kurlayev, that the ban, signed by the Interior Ministry, has been in force since 2015

RIGA, January 2. /TASS/. A reporter of the Russian TVTs television channel, Anatoly Kurlayev, has been detained in Riga and will be deported from Latvia, he told the local radio station Baltkom on Tuesday.

Kurlayev arrived in Riga on January 1 and stayed in a hotel, he said. He was detained in a shopping mall and told that he "was banned for lifetime to cross into Latvia."

"They said that the ban, signed by the Interior Ministry, has been in force since 2015," the reporter said. "I was merely shown papers saying that I had been an undesired person since April 2015. They also say something about threats to the state."

Kurlayev said he was held at a police station and later would be probably expelled from the country.

"They would not let me go. As far as I understand, I will be deported. I will be taken from the police station to the agency responsible for deportation and after that I will be shown out to a plane."

In December 2017, three Russians, who arrived in Latvia to hold an international airsoft tournament, were detained and deported from the country as they had been blacklisted from entering the country.

This week in photos: The Trumps take kids' calls, Chile's Santa and the Christmas spirit
10
World gears up for New Year celebrations
30
TASS pictures of the year
