Putin wishes Russians changes for the better in 2018, thanks for believing in Russia

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, December 31. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin in his New Year's Address to the Nation wished Russians important changes, and thanked them for believing in Russia. The President’s traditional speech went on air in the easternmost time zone of the country, where the year 2018 has already come.

"For us, New Year is a family holiday. We celebrate it like we did back in childhood: with presents and surprises, with special warmth, expecting important changes. They will come, if we all remember our parents, care for them, value every minute with them, if we continue to understand our children, their aspirations and dreams, to support those who are next to us, those who require our participation and generosity," Putin said.

On the very last minutes of the outgoing year the head of the state urged everyone to "to tell words of love and care to each other, forgive mistakes and offences, to hug, to warm with care and attention."

"Let changes for the better happen to every person, everyone family. Let everyone be healthy, let new children be born and make us happy," Putin said.

"I would like to cordially thank everyone for believing in themselves and in our country, for their labor and results. Let trust and mutual understanding be with you," the President added.

Putin conveyed his special wishes for the New Year "to all those, who is fulfilling their labor and military duties, working in hospitals, operating aircraft and trains."

"We are together on this beautiful New Year night. Solidarity, friendship, love to Russia make us stronger for good deeds and high achievements," he said.

"Wherever we are: by the family table, in a good company or in the festive streets - we all are excited with the New Year mood, and with modern technologies we can share these feelings with the dear people, who may be hundreds or thousands kilometers away," The President said. He wished success and wellbeing to all Russian citizens, "peace and prosperity to our dear and only Russia.".