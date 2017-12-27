Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poll indicates more than half of Russians donate blood and the trend is rising

Society & Culture
December 27, 18:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian blood donors are mostly driven by compassion

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. More Russians have begun donating blood in recent years, while 47% of those polled had given blood in 2017, says a survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center.

"The number of Russians giving blood has surged in recent years. If in 2015 the figure was 39%, in 2017 we already see it at 47%. Among them, 12% gave blood once, 15% several times and 20% more than three times," says the survey posted on the pollster’s website on Saturday.

Read also

International team of science gurus use lasers to detect blood clots

Russian blood donors are mostly driven by compassion to all people (56% of the respondents) or by determination to help a particular person (39%). Only one in ten donors (8%) has given blood just for money.

The once front and center fear of being infected while giving blood (57% of the polled in 2008) is fading and in 2017 just one in five Russians has had such fears.

The pollster noted that Russians felt that there were less shortages of donated blood supplies at present. According to the data, 76% said in 2008 that blood supplies were insufficient compared to 57% in 2017.

Most of the interviewees (81%) are determined to become donors and plan to give blood at events organized at their workplaces, colleges or universities.

The Russian pollster conducted a nationwide phone poll of 1,800 people on December 4-6. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5% at the 95% confidence level.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
30
TASS pictures of the year
8
Bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass
11
Christmas celebrations around the world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Casualties reported following St Petersburg store explosion
2
Russia tests perspective armament for Topol ICBM
3
Russian test dog withstands record depth of over 1 km on liquid breathing
4
Russia’s new armament program to focus on precision weapons
5
Ukraine celebrates Christmas December 25 nationwide for first time
6
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets sets off for Barents Sea after state trials
7
Facebook explains reason behind blocking of Chechen head’s accounts
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама