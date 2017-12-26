Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Soundtrack composer for legendary Soviet cartoon dies aged 92

Society & Culture
December 26, 18:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Shainsky excelled in writing songs and music for children, marked by unpretentious but catchy tunes that very often invite a child to sing

Vladimir Shainsky

Vladimir Shainsky

© Vitaly Belousov/TASS

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Composer Vladimir Shainsky, who is broadly known in the world of animation film as the author of the soundtrack for the top-rated Soviet cartoon miniseries about Cheburashka and Gena the Crocodile, has died at the age of 92, Rossiya Kultura TV channel said on Tuesday.

Even after his death, Shainsky will obviously remain a household name for generations of Russians to come. He has earned a place in Russian music as the author of several dozen songs, which every Russian takes in virtually with mother’s milk.

Shainsky excelled in writing songs and music for children, marked by unpretentious but catchy tunes that very often invite a child to sing. He scored especial success in composing songs for movies, and the animation films about Cheburashka and Gena the Crocodile, which now have naturalized versions in the languages as different as Hebrew and Japanese, offer a bright instance of it.

The popularity of the composer’s oeuvre does not confine to music for children. Some of his songs for grownup audiences, like ‘A Soldier’s Walking through the Town’, have surprisingly spilt over Russia’s borders. The latter song has gotten limelight in Israel.

As of 2007, Shainsky has lived in San Diego, California.

