Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow checks 9,000 bus drivers after bus accident

Society & Culture
December 26, 15:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Experts checked all systems and equipment affecting transportation safety: engines, transmission modules, brakes and other on-board systems

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. About 9,000 bus drivers of city and private transport operators were checked in Moscow following a bus crash on Kutuzovsky Prospekt which killed four people, Moscow Deputy Mayor Maksim Liksutov said on Tuesday at an emergency meeting of the Moscow government.

"All vehicles of Mosgortrans and private transport operators were checked overnight: about 8,000 buses, overall, as well as 9,000 drivers. All buses passed the inspection. The check was unscheduled and lasted until 5 a.m. Today we are conducting transportation services on a regular basis," he said.

Read also

Nine remain hospitalized after bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass

Muscovites bringing flowers to site of bus crash in western Moscow

Child among four casualties in Moscow bus accident

Bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass

Experts checked all systems and equipment affecting transportation safety: engines, transmission modules, brakes and other on-board systems, Liksutov said. The scheduled maintenance documents were also checked. The deputy mayor pointed out that special attention was paid to the drivers’ medical examination ahead of their working day.

The bus crash occurred on December 25 near the Moscow subway’s Slavyansky Bulvar station at about 14:50 Moscow time. A commuter bus ran into a crowded pedestrian underpass. According to Moscow’s Health Care Department, 11 people were injured and four killed in the crash. A criminal case was launched under two articles of the Russian Criminal Code: "Providing services that fail to meet safety requirements" and "Violation of the traffic code and vehicle operation rules;" the driver was arrested. The bus was carrying three passengers at the time of the accident.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass
11
Christmas celebrations around the world
15
This week in photos: Chinese circus, protests in Ukraine and New Year lights in Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests perspective armament for Topol ICBM
2
Russia to start tests of latest seaborne air defense missile/gun system in 2018
3
Russian security chief says economic development key to Afghanistan overcoming woes
4
Topol, Yars ballistic missile launchers on combat patrol in 6 Russian regions
5
Advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov to join Russian Navy in 2018
6
Russia to start sea trials of 2nd Admiral Gorshkov-class multirole frigate next summer
7
Press review: OSCE, EU to skip Crimea in 2018 vote and Russian ‘Google Earth Pro’ coming
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама