Child among four casualties in Moscow bus accident

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. A child is among the four people who died in a road accident involving a bus in western Moscow on Monday, a source in the city's emergency services told TASS.

"Four persons died and one of them is a child," he said. "Their bodies have been taken to a forensic morgue in Tsaristyno and experts have already established the identities of three persons."

Ambulance crews have taken nine of the eleven injured to hospitals. One of the injured is an adolescent.

The accident of a kind not heard of in Moscow in decades occurred near the Slavyansky Boulevard metro station at around 14:50. A commuter bus cruising between the Skolkovo research center and Slavyansky Boulevard station drove into a crowded underground walkway.

Police sources told TASS the investigators are considering two versions of the accident - the driver lost control of the bus or else the latter was out of service.

The driver was detained and the authorities instituted a criminal case citing the services falling short of security requirements and encroachments on the safety regulations for public transport.

All the four persons who died and eleven others who received injuries were pedestrians.