Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Monument to Pushkin unveiled at Budapest University

Society & Culture
November 23, 8:18 UTC+3 VIENNA

It became the 34th monument to Russian historical and cultural personalities installed over a period of twenty years

Share
1 pages in this article

VIENNA, November 23. /TASS/. A bronze bust of the 19th century Russian poet and writer, Alexander Pushkin, was unveiled on Wednesday in a gala ceremony at the Institute of Slavonic Studies at Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest, Igor Novosyolov, the executive secretary of the Pushkin section at the Association of Russian Writers told TASS.

Novosyolov was the organizer of the project for installing the monument on the university compound. He has spent many years promulgating Russian history and culture worldwide.

Unveiling of the bust was one of the central events as part of the Days of Moscow in Budapest festival held on November 21-22.

Read also

Monument to Russian poet Pushkin unveiled in Croatia

"The President of Budapest University, Laszlo Borhi, and the Russian ambassador to Hungary, Vladimir Sergeyev, attended the ceremony," Novosyolov said.

Apart from the public opening of the monument, he awarded a commemorative medal with Pushkin’s bas-relief to Laszlo Borhi in recognition of the latter man’s achievements in international cultural cooperation. The medal was instituted by the Pushkin Association of Russian Writers.

Arrangements for installation of the monument were drafted in cooperation with top diplomats at the Hungarian embassy in Moscow, who proposed afterwards to immortalize Pushkin’s memory at the University of Budapest by way of promoting friendly cultural ties between the two countries.

The Pushkin bust weighs about 60 kg. Its designer is Nikolai Kuznetsov-Muromsky, a sculptor from Moscow.

It became the 34th monument to Russian historical and cultural personalities installed over a period of twenty years at Novosyolov’s initiative in different parts of the world.

At the beginning of November, a monument to the world’s first cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin was unveiled in Vietnam as part of the events timed for the summit conference of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. Plans for the short term feature the unveiling of a monument to the Russian ambassador in Turkey, Andrei Karlov, that will take place on December 19 or exactly a year after Karlov’s assassination.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Remembering Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Russia’s legendary baritone
10
All the presidents’ handshakes: world leaders reach out to meet and greet
15
This week in photos: Tokyo’s hot wine tub, da Vinci in NY and N. Korea's Kim at the wheel
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US envoy voices concern over Russia’s foreign media law
2
Russian troops receive brigade set of Iskander-M ballistic missile system
3
Putin-Trump dialogue confirms vast agenda in Russian-US ties, senator says
4
Hypersonic and bottom-based missiles make part of Russian troops’ arsenal
5
Minister believes Russia will never legalize bitcoin
6
Russian senator says West forced to give Russia blank check for restoring peace in Syria
7
Putin calls for enhancing mobilization readiness after Zapad-2017 exercise
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама