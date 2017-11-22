Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Last respects to be paid to Hvorostovsky in Moscow on November 27

Society & Culture
November 22, 20:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

People’s Artist of Russia, opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky died of brain cancer in London on November 22

© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. A ceremony of paying last respects to the late baritone Dmitry Hvorostovsky has been provisionally scheduled for November 27 and it will take place in Moscow's downtown Tchaikovsky Concert Hall, Anna Ilyina, the singer's representative in Russia told TASS on Wednesday.

Hvorostovsky died of brain cancer at the age of 55 on Wednesday in London where he lived with his family. His death was announced on Facebook.

Read also
Dmitri Hvorostovsky

People’s Artist of Russia, opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky

"There is a preliminary agreement with Tchaikovsky Hall for November 27 but everything will depend on how fast the necessary documents are issued in London," Ilyina said.

Hvorostovsky will be buried at the Novodevichy cemetery, the final resting place of the most outstanding art professionals, cultural personalities, scientists, politicians, and military people, Alexei Nemeryuk, the chief of Moscow City’s department for trade and services told TASS.

"Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has authorized Hvorostovsky’s burial at the Novodevichy cemetery," he said adding that the date of the funeral was not known yet.

Hvorostovsky, who is broadly viewed as one of the greatest baritones of our times, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in the summer of 2015. He quitted the operatic stage in 2016.

Remembering Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Russia’s legendary baritone

