Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Dmitri Hvorostovsky: legendary Russian baritone

Society & Culture
November 22, 13:05 UTC+3

Russian opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky died at the age of 55 following a struggle with a long illness

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_976847.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_976847.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_976847.stepNow *12 +1}} - 13 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_976847.sliderLength-1}}
Operatic baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky as Prince Yeletsky in a scene from Pyotr Tchaikovsky's opera The Queen of Spades, 1988
Operatic baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky as Prince Yeletsky in a scene from Pyotr Tchaikovsky's opera The Queen of Spades, 1988
Operatic baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky as Prince Yeletsky in a scene from Pyotr Tchaikovsky's opera The Queen of Spades, 1988
© Vladimir Medvedev/TASS
Baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky perform during the filming of a New Year's TV show, 1988
Baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky perform during the filming of a New Year's TV show, 1988
Baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky perform during the filming of a New Year's TV show, 1988
© Oleg Ivanov/TASS
Dmitri Hvorostovsky with his voice teacher Yekaterina Iofel, 1991
Dmitri Hvorostovsky with his voice teacher Yekaterina Iofel, 1991
Dmitri Hvorostovsky with his voice teacher Yekaterina Iofel, 1991
© L. Zagainova/TASS
Opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky and his fans seen after concert, 1990
Opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky and his fans seen after concert, 1990
Opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky and his fans seen after concert, 1990
© Vladimir Medvedev/TASS
Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky is being filmed for 'A Star from Siberia' documentary about his life and art, 1992
Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky is being filmed for 'A Star from Siberia' documentary about his life and art, 1992
Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky is being filmed for 'A Star from Siberia' documentary about his life and art, 1992
© Vladimir Medvedev/TASS
Dmitri Hvorostovsky receives flowers from the public after a concert at the Grand Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, 1994
Dmitri Hvorostovsky receives flowers from the public after a concert at the Grand Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, 1994
Dmitri Hvorostovsky receives flowers from the public after a concert at the Grand Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, 1994
© Boris Kavashkin/TASS
Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky rehearses with the Novaya Opera Theatre orchestra led by Yevgeny Kolobov, 1994
Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky rehearses with the Novaya Opera Theatre orchestra led by Yevgeny Kolobov, 1994
Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky rehearses with the Novaya Opera Theatre orchestra led by Yevgeny Kolobov, 1994
© Alexander Chumichev/ITAR-TASS
Dmitri Hvorostovsky with his wife, Florence, attends a concert marking the 15th anniversary of ELLE Russia magazine, Moscow, 2011
Dmitri Hvorostovsky with his wife, Florence, attends a concert marking the 15th anniversary of ELLE Russia magazine, Moscow, 2011
Dmitri Hvorostovsky with his wife, Florence, attends a concert marking the 15th anniversary of ELLE Russia magazine, Moscow, 2011
© Alexei Filippov/TASS
Russian mezzo-soprano Elena Obraztsova, singers Olga Peretyatko, Dmitri Hvorostovsky and Yekaterina Syurina at a gala concert "Opera Ball", 2014
Russian mezzo-soprano Elena Obraztsova, singers Olga Peretyatko, Dmitri Hvorostovsky and Yekaterina Syurina at a gala concert "Opera Ball", 2014
Russian mezzo-soprano Elena Obraztsova, singers Olga Peretyatko, Dmitri Hvorostovsky and Yekaterina Syurina at a gala concert "Opera Ball", 2014
© Pavel Smertin/TASS
Dmitri Hvorostovsky performs at the opening of the 10th season at the Moscow International House of Music, in Svetlanov Hall
Dmitri Hvorostovsky performs at the opening of the 10th season at the Moscow International House of Music, in Svetlanov Hall
Dmitri Hvorostovsky performs at the opening of the 10th season at the Moscow International House of Music, in Svetlanov Hall
© Sergei Karpov/TASS
Russian bass Ildar Abdrazakov, Russian soprano Anna Netrebko, Russian mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova, and Latvian tenor Aleksandrs Antonenko wearing T-shirts with a portrait of Dmitri Hvorostovsky and a sign reading "Dima, you will win" during a concert featuring international opera stars in the Grand Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, 2015
Russian bass Ildar Abdrazakov, Russian soprano Anna Netrebko, Russian mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova, and Latvian tenor Aleksandrs Antonenko wearing T-shirts with a portrait of Dmitri Hvorostovsky and a sign reading "Dima, you will win" during a concert featuring international opera stars in the Grand Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, 2015
Russian bass Ildar Abdrazakov, Russian soprano Anna Netrebko, Russian mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova, and Latvian tenor Aleksandrs Antonenko wearing T-shirts with a portrait of Dmitri Hvorostovsky and a sign reading "Dima, you will win" during a concert featuring international opera stars in the Grand Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, 2015
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Dmitri Hvorostovsky with his daughter Nina and son Maxim, 2015
Dmitri Hvorostovsky with his daughter Nina and son Maxim, 2015
Dmitri Hvorostovsky with his daughter Nina and son Maxim, 2015
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky and US conductor Constantine Orbelian perform with the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Russian Interior Ministry in a concert titled "Songs of the War Years" at the Green Theatre of the VDNKh Exhibition Centre, 2016
Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky and US conductor Constantine Orbelian perform with the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Russian Interior Ministry in a concert titled "Songs of the War Years" at the Green Theatre of the VDNKh Exhibition Centre, 2016
Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky and US conductor Constantine Orbelian perform with the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Russian Interior Ministry in a concert titled "Songs of the War Years" at the Green Theatre of the VDNKh Exhibition Centre, 2016
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Editors choice
US President Donald Trump does the "ASEAN-way handshake" with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during the opening ceremony at the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, 2017
All the presidents’ handshakes: world leaders reach out to meet and greet November 21, 14:04
BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher
Russia’s latest rocket and artillery systems November 20, 17:38
A man at the 'Cosmoprof' beauty show in Hong Kong, China, 15 November
This week in photos: Tokyo’s hot wine tub, da Vinci in NY and N. Korea's Kim at the wheel November 17, 16:39
Aermacchi MB-339 trainer aircraft of the United Arab Emirates' Al Fursan aerobatic team perform at the 2017 Dubai Airshow
International Dubai Air Show November 16, 18:38
Men dressed as Marvel superhero Spider-Man gather for show at the exhibition 'Marvel Avengers Station' in Moscow
Marvel Avengers come to Moscow November 15, 21:19
Russian October Revolution Anniversary in Moscow, November 7
This week in photos: Russian Revolution’s centennial, Trump's Asian tour and winter spirit November 10, 17:23
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_976847'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_976847'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Operatic baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky as Prince Yeletsky in a scene from Pyotr Tchaikovsky's opera The Queen of Spades, 1988
© Vladimir Medvedev/TASS
Baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky perform during the filming of a New Year's TV show, 1988
© Oleg Ivanov/TASS
Dmitri Hvorostovsky with his voice teacher Yekaterina Iofel, 1991
© L. Zagainova/TASS
Opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky and his fans seen after concert, 1990
© Vladimir Medvedev/TASS
Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky is being filmed for 'A Star from Siberia' documentary about his life and art, 1992
© Vladimir Medvedev/TASS
Dmitri Hvorostovsky receives flowers from the public after a concert at the Grand Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, 1994
© Boris Kavashkin/TASS
Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky rehearses with the Novaya Opera Theatre orchestra led by Yevgeny Kolobov, 1994
© Alexander Chumichev/ITAR-TASS
Dmitri Hvorostovsky with his wife, Florence, attends a concert marking the 15th anniversary of ELLE Russia magazine, Moscow, 2011
© Alexei Filippov/TASS
Russian mezzo-soprano Elena Obraztsova, singers Olga Peretyatko, Dmitri Hvorostovsky and Yekaterina Syurina at a gala concert "Opera Ball", 2014
© Pavel Smertin/TASS
Dmitri Hvorostovsky performs at the opening of the 10th season at the Moscow International House of Music, in Svetlanov Hall
© Sergei Karpov/TASS
Russian bass Ildar Abdrazakov, Russian soprano Anna Netrebko, Russian mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova, and Latvian tenor Aleksandrs Antonenko wearing T-shirts with a portrait of Dmitri Hvorostovsky and a sign reading "Dima, you will win" during a concert featuring international opera stars in the Grand Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, 2015
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Dmitri Hvorostovsky with his daughter Nina and son Maxim, 2015
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky and US conductor Constantine Orbelian perform with the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Russian Interior Ministry in a concert titled "Songs of the War Years" at the Green Theatre of the VDNKh Exhibition Centre, 2016
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

Russian opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky died at the age of 55 following a struggle with a long illness. The Russian baritone retired from the opera stage at the end of 2016 due to complications from a brain tumor. He made his final public appearance during his "Dmitri and Friends" concert at Austria's Grafenegg Festival in June. In September, Hvorostovsky was awarded the Order of Merit for the Fatherland of the IV degree, one of the highest non-military honors in Russia, for his great contribution to his country’s art and culture.

Born in 1962 in Krasnoyark, Siberia, Hvorostovsky graduated from the Krasnoyarsk Teacher’s Training School and the Krasnoyarsk Arts Institute and performed as a solo artist at the Krasnoyarsk State Theater of Opera and Ballet. In 1987, he won the First Prize at the Glinka Singers Competition and in 1988 - the Grand Prix at the International Singers Competition in Toulouse. In 1989, Khvorostovsky was victorious at the International Opera Singers Competition in Cardiff that brought him world fame. He performed at Covent Garden, the Vienna State Opera, the Metropolitan Opera, La Scala, the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg and other prestigious opera theaters. TASS remembers life of legendary Russian baritone

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Dmitri Hvorostovsky: legendary Russian baritone
10
All the presidents’ handshakes: world leaders reach out to meet and greet
15
This week in photos: Tokyo’s hot wine tub, da Vinci in NY and N. Korea's Kim at the wheel
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky passes away
2
Press review: What Assad’s Sochi visit could bring and NASA eyes Russia's Moon mission
3
Putin offers condolences over opera star Hvorostovsky’s death
4
Israel won’t allow Iran to gain foothold in Syria, Netanyahu tells Putin
5
Average price of gas exported by Gazprom to Europe reaches $190 per 1,000 cubic meters
6
Two more Russia’s cross-country skiers from 2014 Olympics suspected of doping abuse
7
Deputy PM lashes out at UK air show’s refusal to accept Russian military hardware
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама