Dmitri Hvorostovsky: legendary Russian baritone

Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky and US conductor Constantine Orbelian perform with the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Russian Interior Ministry in a concert titled "Songs of the War Years" at the Green Theatre of the VDNKh Exhibition Centre, 2016 © Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

Russian opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky died at the age of 55 following a struggle with a long illness. The Russian baritone retired from the opera stage at the end of 2016 due to complications from a brain tumor. He made his final public appearance during his "Dmitri and Friends" concert at Austria's Grafenegg Festival in June. In September, Hvorostovsky was awarded the Order of Merit for the Fatherland of the IV degree, one of the highest non-military honors in Russia, for his great contribution to his country’s art and culture.

Born in 1962 in Krasnoyark, Siberia, Hvorostovsky graduated from the Krasnoyarsk Teacher’s Training School and the Krasnoyarsk Arts Institute and performed as a solo artist at the Krasnoyarsk State Theater of Opera and Ballet. In 1987, he won the First Prize at the Glinka Singers Competition and in 1988 - the Grand Prix at the International Singers Competition in Toulouse. In 1989, Khvorostovsky was victorious at the International Opera Singers Competition in Cardiff that brought him world fame. He performed at Covent Garden, the Vienna State Opera, the Metropolitan Opera, La Scala, the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg and other prestigious opera theaters. TASS remembers life of legendary Russian baritone